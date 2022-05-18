Sykkuno explains why he will “never” include gambling in his content

Newly-minted YouTuber Sykkuno has proclaimed that he will “never” include online gambling in his content. It comes after xQc’s online gambling sponsorship deal prompted a heated debate among the streaming community.

Twitch streamer xQc sparked a fiery debate among streamers after revealing that he was going to be promoting gambling sponsors during his streams.

Many have spoken out against the practice claiming that it has a bad influence on viewers by encouraging gambling addictions. Whereas others have claimed the finger of blame should be pointed toward the gambling companies rather than the streamers who take sponsorship deals.

YouTuber Sykkuno has now shared his take on the row, saying that he won’t be including any gambling in his content.

Sykkuno’s content will “never” include gambling

On May 18, Sykkuno threw shade at streamers who are indulging in the gambling meta which has taken Twitch by storm. However, he won’t be doing the same.

“I’m not doing that, never will,” Sykkuno claimed. “Guys, I don’t want to say too much because most of them are my friends, but I’m not even joking, I opened up Twitch and the top of the top five English streamers were just gambling.

“When you have three out of your top five English-speaking streamers doing that it’s…I don’t know, man. I feel like Twitch…I don’t know, it is what it is.”



Sykkuno’s comments follow a number of streamers sharing their opinion about the morality surrounding sponsored gambling ads in their content.

For example, Twitch streamer Asmongold argued that streamers shouldn’t be blamed for the problem, given the huge amounts of money they are offered for the deals.

Sykkuno has made his stance on the debate perfectly clear. However, with streamers being offered whopping amounts of cash to include gambling ads in their content, there could be more streamers who are tempted to take the deal.