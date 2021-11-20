Sydeon breaks down after revealing how much joining OfflineTV means to her

Sydeon broke down in tears after an emotional recount of her streaming career that’s led her to OfflineTV as one of its newest members.

Twitch streamer and cosplayer, Sydeon, joined OTV as its latest signing alongside QuarterJade and Masayoshi. This is the first time the brand has taken in new talent since 2019 and the moment wasn’t lost on the 24-year-old Seattle native.

“It already feels like I’m a part of the family and I don’t feel any type of clunkiness,” she said.

After a Twitch notification gave her a thorough scare that stopped the tears, she continued: “I haven’t felt any of that. They have treated us like we were always OTV and it feels f**king good.”

Advertisement

Sydeon proud to make it to OTV

The lead-up to OfflineTV wasn’t a given. Sydeon “got in her feels” by recounting her journey in the streaming space that ultimately landed her a spot in a group with Pokimane, LilyPichu, Scarra, Michael Reeves, and Disguised Toast.

“To be a Black woman in this space is hard,” she began. “It’s very, very hard.

I feel like I face adversity on that front… To be recognized and included as a content creator, specifically a Black woman, who I feel like streaming on Twitch has been a bit of an uphill battle, the fact that I get to say that I joined Offline TV and I belong in this space feels f**king amazing.”

Advertisement

Her message extends to people who also face battles with race, sexuality, identity, or other kinds of discrimination in their field.

Now that Sydeon has made it to one of the premier collectives in the streaming space, she wants to be the sign of hope for others like her who feel they might not belong.

“Let’s say I happen to have kids, I really want them to feel like they belong in any space despite the way they look, despite the color of their skin, all those things. And I’m really happy to be able to represent that for myself, for you guys, for Offline TV.

Advertisement

“I hope that if you fit into those minority groups, if you feel unseen or you feel you don’t belong, I want you to know that you do. And I hope that you look at me and you go ‘she did it, I can f**king do it.’ Don’t let it hold you back.”