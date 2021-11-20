QuarterJade, Sydeon, Masayoshi join OfflineTV in first expansion since 2019

OfflineTV has announced their first major expansion since their 2019 signing of Michael Reeves by bringing three new streamers onboard: QuarterJade, Sydeon, and Masayoshi. The trio have more than 1 million Twitch followers combined.

Popular OfflineTV “friends” QuarterJade, Sydeon, and Masayoshi have formally been added to the stream team. The trio were announced on November 19 in a YouTube video involving the whole group ⁠— as well as some friends.

Twitch stars like Hikaru ‘GMHikaru’ Nakamura and ‘QTCinderella’ made cameo appearances in the group’s “tryouts”, and so too former League of Legends pro Yiliang ‘DoubleLift’ Peng.

The video even made fun of QuarterJade and Masayoshi’s relationship ⁠— the two have been dating since 2019, and are now joining the group together.

QuarterJade is the biggest of the three, with nearly 750,000 Twitch followers. She is known for her League of Legends and Valorant streams, having shot up in popularity since her 2017 debut.

Sydeon is a popular streamer and cosplayer with 250,000 Twitch followers. One of the rising stars of the platform in 2021, she plays plenty of variety games and has been an avid participant in OfflineTV’s Among Us and Rust streams in the past.

Masayoshi has more than 450,000 Twitch followers ⁠— once almost exclusively a League of Legend streamer, he’s broadened his horizons into Valorant and plenty of other titles.

Whether the trio will move into the OTV house though remains to be seen.

The group’s three signings mark OfflineTV’s first major expansion since 2019, when they added Michael Reeves.

The group has been embroiled in some controversy since. Former member FedMyster was kicked over sexual misconduct allegations in 2020, and LilyPichu’s former partner Albert ‘sleightlymusical’ Chan stepped down after accusations of cheating.

However, the group is continuing on their rise with the new additions, and are now primed to make a big splash in 2022 and far beyond.