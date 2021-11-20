Adele explains why she’s not making music “for TikTok”

Following the release of her new album ’30,’ singer Adele has explained why she’s not trying to cater to the teenage audience on TikTok.

As a result of TikTok’s insane popularity, more and more music artists are trying to gear their promotion towards the app’s userbase, having seen just how powerful it can be.

Stars like Lil Nas X managed to make a career thanks to their viral success, and in the years since, plenty of established artists like Taylor Swift and Lizzo have joined the app in order to engage with their fans and promote new releases.

British singer Adele’s highly anticipated album ’30’ was released on November 19, and already people have flooded social media with praise for the new project.

But in an interview with Apple Music, Adele explained why she actually isn’t trying to target the TikTok generation with this new release.

“As we were wrapping up the mixing and all of that, the conversation of TikTok came up a lot, right? So I’m like ‘TikerToker who?'” she explained. “They’re like, we’ve really got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are, and I’m like, but they’ve all got mums! They’ve all got mums and they’ve definitely been growing up listening to my music, these 14-year-olds, and stuff like that.”

She went on to say that she has a different target audience in mind. “If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? Who’s making the music for my peers? I will do that job gladly. I’d rather cater to people that are on my level in terms of the amount of time we’ve spent on Earth and all the things we’ve been through.”

Topic starts at 12:14

She even admitted that her son Angelo is “not a fan of [hers]” and that he associates the phrase ‘rolling in the deep’ with the viral TikTok song ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ rather than her iconic hit.

Adele’s album has been received very well so far, and it looks like it’s only going to continue to get more popular.