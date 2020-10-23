 Stormzy drops new ‘Rainfall’ music video in Watch Dogs Legion, and it actually kinda slaps - Dexerto
Stormzy drops ‘Rainfall’ music video in Watch Dogs, and it actually slaps

Published: 23/Oct/2020 2:14

by Isaac McIntyre
Stormzy has officially made his Watch Dogs Legion debut with the release of his ‘Rainfall’ music video, which was filmed entirely inside Ubisoft’s upcoming trilogy sequel and if we’re being honest, the whole thing is kind of awesome.

Every day another celebrity seems to find their way into the digital world. This year, Ninja and Aussie Twitch streamer Loserfruit were both added to Fortnite. Then, just last month, Dr Disrespect had a unique variant skin and themed ‘Arena’ map he designed released in Rogue Company.

Now it’s British grime rapper Stormzy’s turn, in Watch Dogs: Legion.

The rapper, 27, released a music video for his new single “Rainfall” on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a bit of a twist ⁠— the entire clip was filmed in Ubisoft’s upcoming sequel.

A digital Stormzy first appeared in a virtual studio, singing his new single. The scenery soon changed, however, and he was transported ⁠— all in-game ⁠— to the rooftops of London, where the new Watch Dogs sequel will mainly be taking place.

Here’s the new music video, featuring Tiana Major9, in all its glory.

This isn’t the only time Stormzy will be appearing in Watch Dogs Legion either. When the full Legion title drops on Oct. 29, players will get the chance to team-up with the grime rapper, or at least a virtual version of him, for an exclusive side-quest.

The mission, “Fall on My Enemies,” is a reference to Stomrzy’s lyrics in ‘Rainfall.’ 

When accepted, players will be tasked with “protecting the broadcast of the music video across the entire city.” Ubisoft has yet to confirm how long the mission will be, or whether it has any major bearing on the main Watch Dogs storyline.

Stormzy first revealed his collaboration back in September. He said, “You lot are about to have your minds blown. What [Ubisoft] have done in terms of recreating London is one of the most insane, epic, incredible things I’ve ever seen.”

The Watch Dogs devs said they were “thrilled” to have Stormzy onboard. “His music and what he speaks to as an artist is extremely relevant for our London setting, and for the larger themes of our game. He lit up the room… it was a career highlight for us to get to work with him.”

Ubisoft has confirmed the exclusive Stormzy Rainfall mission will be available from day one in Watch Dogs Legion, and will require no additional DLC patches to play.

The Watch Dogs trilogy sequel will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on Thursday, October 29. The title will also be ported to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles are released in late 2020.

Bryce Hall exposes Thomas Petrou for trying to start “fake beef” in DMs

Published: 23/Oct/2020 1:24

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall and Thomas Petrou speak to the camera during their vlogs.
YouTube: Bryce Hall, Thomas Petrou

The beef between TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Thomas Petrou has taken a confusing turn, after Petrou allegedly reached out to his Sway House rival in an attempt to stir up a “fake” feud.

The Sway House’s Bryce Hall has not been shy about his distaste for Thomas Petrou, co-founder of the Hype House and a famous TikToker in his own right.

It’s more than a Sway House vs Hype House beef, though; Hall accused Petrou of stealing money from TikTokers in the HH, as well as criticizing his spending habits and claiming he goes through money “like an idiot.”

While Petrou has denied any claims of stealing from the Hype House influencers, it seems that he’s not necessarily trying to avoid the drama, according to alleged direct messages sent to Hall.

Hall shared the purported DMs in a snarky Tweet on October 22, which showed Petrou asking the Sway House creator if he could make an appearance on his ‘Capital University’ podcast to hash out their differences.

“Hey, the internet is boring right now,” Petrou wrote. “Wanna talk through our issues on your podcast?”

It doesn’t look like Hall is interested, though, as he shot back with a, “HAHAHA, you’re a meme, bruh.”

That’s not all; Hall even accused Petrou of trying to start “fake beef” with him after sharing the messages to Twitter.

“This is the guy that claims I’m obsessed with him, then texts me trying to start fake beef because the ‘internet is boring,’” he said of their exchange. “Here’s a link to my YouTube if you’re bored, bro.”

That was just the tip of the iceberg, it seems, as Petrou shared their full conversation to his Instagram Stories, which shows Hall asking Petrou to box him (and even threatening to send him to the hospital) — a prospect that Petrou himself isn’t a fan of.

The entire convo is certainly something: Bryce Hall is itching to take out his frustrations against the Hype House founder in the ring, while Petrou wants them to sort their differences in an “adult” manner, leading to a pointed analysis of their messages over the course of their discussion.

The tea is piping hot, and fans are largely divided as to who is in the right, in this scenario.

What’s your take on the drama? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!