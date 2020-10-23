Stormzy drops new ‘Rainfall’ music video in Watch Dogs Legion, and it actually kinda slaps - Dexerto

Stormzy has officially made his Watch Dogs Legion debut with the release of his ‘Rainfall’ music video, which was filmed entirely inside Ubisoft’s upcoming trilogy sequel and if we’re being honest, the whole thing is kind of awesome.

Every day another celebrity seems to find their way into the digital world. This year, Ninja and Aussie Twitch streamer Loserfruit were both added to Fortnite. Then, just last month, Dr Disrespect had a unique variant skin and themed ‘Arena’ map he designed released in Rogue Company.

Now it’s British grime rapper Stormzy’s turn, in Watch Dogs: Legion.

The rapper, 27, released a music video for his new single “Rainfall” on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a bit of a twist ⁠— the entire clip was filmed in Ubisoft’s upcoming sequel.

A digital Stormzy first appeared in a virtual studio, singing his new single. The scenery soon changed, however, and he was transported ⁠— all in-game ⁠— to the rooftops of London, where the new Watch Dogs sequel will mainly be taking place.

Here’s the new music video, featuring Tiana Major9, in all its glory.

This isn’t the only time Stormzy will be appearing in Watch Dogs Legion either. When the full Legion title drops on Oct. 29, players will get the chance to team-up with the grime rapper, or at least a virtual version of him, for an exclusive side-quest.

The mission, “Fall on My Enemies,” is a reference to Stomrzy’s lyrics in ‘Rainfall.’

When accepted, players will be tasked with “protecting the broadcast of the music video across the entire city.” Ubisoft has yet to confirm how long the mission will be, or whether it has any major bearing on the main Watch Dogs storyline.

Stormzy first revealed his collaboration back in September. He said, “You lot are about to have your minds blown. What [Ubisoft] have done in terms of recreating London is one of the most insane, epic, incredible things I’ve ever seen.”

The Watch Dogs devs said they were “thrilled” to have Stormzy onboard. “His music and what he speaks to as an artist is extremely relevant for our London setting, and for the larger themes of our game. He lit up the room… it was a career highlight for us to get to work with him.”

Ubisoft has confirmed the exclusive Stormzy Rainfall mission will be available from day one in Watch Dogs Legion, and will require no additional DLC patches to play.

The Watch Dogs trilogy sequel will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on Thursday, October 29. The title will also be ported to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles are released in late 2020.