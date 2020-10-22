 Google Stadia director says streamers should pay devs to stream games - Dexerto
Google Stadia director says streamers should pay devs to stream games

Published: 22/Oct/2020 21:19

by Tanner Pierce
Google Stadia’s Alex Hutchinson said recently that he believes streamers should have to pay a “license” fee to developers and publishers in order to show their games on streams, which has caused quite a bit of backlash from the community.

In response to what appears to be the numerous DMCA takedowns that Twitch creators have been hit with over the past few days for playing music on their streams, one of the heads behind Google Stadia has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about broadcasters and their rights to play music and games for their audiences.

Alex Hutchinson, who is the creative director behind Stadia, says that content creators should have to pay for a license in order to show off other people’s content during livestreams, comparing the platform to other types of businesses who have to do the same thing.

Hutchinson continued that he believes creators of the content – in this case, the developers and the publishers – should be paid every time someone else uses the product for their monetary gain, similar to how artists get paid when people play their music over services like Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

The community response to his take has been quite severe, with most people tending to agree that it would be a step too far to make streamers pay for a license just to play games for their viewers.

Streaming games can, at times, act as free advertisements, especially if that title has a small player count or is in the infant stage of its life.

These types of livestreams can help alert players to a new game that sweeping the market right now, with some people making their purchasing decisions based on what their favorite creator is playing. Of course, that argument could still be applied to music, movies, TV shows, etc., but it’s still an interesting point, nonetheless.

Given the fact that all of the other aforementioned entertainment products are licensed, it’ll be interesting to see if the same gets eventually applied to games, like Hutchinson seemingly hopes it does. Right now, however, it’s just another hot take.

Apex Legends Season 7 start date changed: Season 6 Double XP

Published: 22/Oct/2020 20:34 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 20:35

by Tanner Pierce
After an initial leak and then a change with the Season 6 Battle Pass, it appears that the start date for Apex Legends’ Season 7 start date has been moved up by a week. Respawn have now confirmed they are planning to add double XP to help players finish their battle pass.

Despite no official announcement from Respawn, Apex Legends Season 7 is kicking off a week earlier than had been originally scheduled.

According to the in-game Battle Pass menu, S7 was initially set to start on November 10, which made sense given the length of a standard Apex Legends season. But, on October 21, the date was changed to November 4, with only 14 days remaining on the Battle Pass.

This all but confirms the date change, which Respawn have not yet explained, although it could be because S6 had been delayed by a week, so this could be the devs wanting to keep subsequent seasons right on schedule, rather than all of them also starting a week later.

While this change fixes that issue and also means Apex fans will be able to access Season 7’s content a week earlier, at the same time, they’ll have a week less than originally anticipated to experience everything that Season 6 has to offer.

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier has now apologized for the poor communication of the change, saying “We are discussing internally and will be better going forward.”

The good news though, is that Double XP will be rolling out to make up for the lost time. Respawn haven’t set an exact date for this yet.

“We are planning double XP for end of season due to us reducing the time by a few days, and also you can expect a slight season 7 retune,” Grenier said.

It makes more sense now that the annual Fight or Fright Halloween-themed event, which is now live, is wrapping up on November 3, just in time for the new season to launch.

This change also helps to explain why Respawn have been so teaser-happy recently, putting out voice recordings almost on a daily basis hinting at what’s coming to their prized battle royale in its seventh chapter.

While we don’t know what these recordings mean just yet, since they all seem to be pieces of a larger puzzle, there’s no doubt that the Apex community is getting excited again over that familiarly awesome feeling of new content on the way.

S7 is set to introduce a brand new legend named, and there’s also expectations for a new weapon, and possibly even a new map. Of course, players will also have a new battle pass full of content to jump into.

For more information, leaks, and what else to expect, make sure to check out our Apex Legends Season 7 hub here.

This article was written with contributions from Albert Petrosyan.