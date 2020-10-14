Rogue Company reveals awesome new Dr Disrespect skin & full Arena map - Dexerto

With Apex Legends Season 7 on the way, we know Horizon is almost certainly joining next. With a new Legend due for each season, here’s every leaked legend we know about, and their abilities.

So far, all the leaked abilities have been pretty accurate once the characters actually arrived in-game, so we can rely on these leaks with a fair degree of certainty.

Of course, as with all leaks, it’s subject to change. Respawn even joked around with the Legend ‘Forge’, before Revenant killed him off. This turned out to be a ploy to trick the data miners, and Revenant was the new Legend instead.

So, some of these Legends may change dramatically before release, or may have been scrapped entirely. Rampart was leaked to be the Season 6 Legend, and those leaks were proven accurate. However, specific abilities for the character changed, meaning the same might be true for other Legends on this list. Take it all with a grain of salt.

Before we get into the full list, the order in which these Legends might appear is based on a recent leak, showing an in-game image of unreleased characters. However, with Horizon all-but-confirmed for Season 7, that order seems to be incorrect.

Blisk

Blisk is a character straight from Titanfall. And, he’s already featured in Apex Legends, as the older man you see in the cinematic trailer. He appeared again in Rampart’s character trailer, inviting her to join the games. In Titanfall, Blisk is a South African mercenary and leader of the Apex Predators, a group of rogue pilots.

As the man behind the games, it would seem likely that he makes an appearance as a playable Legend, and he appears as the second name in the in-game screenshot.

Blisk’s leaked abilities:

Passive : Interrogation – “ Executing an enemy will reveal the location of their allies for 10 seconds.”

Executing an enemy will reveal the location of their allies for 10 seconds.” Tactical : Throwing Knife – “Deals 20 damage and marks the target. Killing a marked target rewards double credits.”

– “Deals 20 damage and marks the target. Killing a marked target rewards double credits.” Ultimate: Payday – “Squad kills award credits. Spend credits on powerful supplies.”

Check out everything we know about Blisk here.

Valk

Valk is described as the ‘Soaring Aviator’. The dev sheet of leaked legends gave us our first glimpse at the character, but as you can see, it’s difficult to make out much. Valk’s leaked abilities are as follows:

Valk’s abilities

Passive: VTOL Jets – Hold jump to initiate VTOL Jets.

– Hold jump to initiate VTOL Jets. Tactical: Cluster Missile – Fire a rocket that explodes multiple times.

Fire a rocket that explodes multiple times. Ultimate: Skyward – Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valk to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.

Jericho

Very little is known about the lore of Jericho, but the character’s script suggests he will be a bigger model, perhaps like Caustic or Gibraltar, and is described as ‘The Frontline.’

Jericho’s abilities:

Passive: Ballistic Shield Protection – “Your Ballistic Shield protects your back when you are not actively using it.”

– “Your Ballistic Shield protects your back when you are not actively using it.” Ability one (potential Tactical): Ballistic Shield – “A full-body shield that protects your from incoming fire.”

– “A full-body shield that protects your from incoming fire.” Ability two (potential Ultimate): Shield-Breaker Javelins – “Throw two electrically charged javelins that burn through enemy body shields.”

Check out everything we know about Jericho here.

Firebug

We’re now getting down to characters whom we know very little about, outside of their abilities. There is some confusion over whether this image is ‘Firebug’ or ‘Prophet’ (who we’ll get to later). The name Skunner was also thrown around for this character.

We do, however, have a nickname for Firebug: ‘Crafty Trapper’. Similar to Season 2’s Wattson, it looks like this would be another legend with a focus on traps – especially as you could dodge some of the negative effects.

Firebug’s abilities:

Passive : Light Step: You are not slowed by debris traps and do not leave traversal evidence for trackers.

You are not slowed by debris traps and do not leave traversal evidence for trackers. Tactical : Debris Trap: Drop a pile of debris that slows and damages enemies when they move through it.

Drop a pile of debris that slows and damages enemies when they move through it. Ultimate: Schiltrom Barrier Grenade: Instantly create a spiked barrier made from rapid hardening resin.

Check out everything we know about Skunner here.

Husaria

Husaria is another mystery of the leaked legends, but their nickname is ‘the Hard Breacher’, and the abilities explain it. They are clearly designed to be a very aggressive legend, with a number of close-quarters abilities.

Husaria’s abilities:

Passive: Shotgun Kick : You have a shotgun on your leg that fires when you melee doors or enemies. Requires shotgun ammo. Using your abilities grants you a brief speed boost.

: You have a shotgun on your leg that fires when you melee doors or enemies. Requires shotgun ammo. Using your abilities grants you a brief speed boost. Tactical: Flashbang – Throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents

– Throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents Ultimate: Concussive breaching charge – Plant a breaching charge that fires a sonic wave through walls to destroy traps, force open doors and disorient enemies.

Prophet / Seer

There’s some confusion about whether this is actually the image for Prophet or not, so take it with a grain of salt. What we know for sure, is Prophet’s, or Seer’s, abilities.

Prophet / Seer’s abilities:

Passive: Sniper Training – Increased accuracy while ADS and starts game with a scope

– Increased accuracy while ADS and starts game with a scope Tactical: Spotter Sigh t – Scans the environment for enemies and gathers information on targets found

t – Scans the environment for enemies and gathers information on targets found Ultimate: Triple Tap – Equips a silenced sniper rifle with three shots

Nomad

Nomad is apparently a rather complete legend in the game files, according to data miner That1MiningGuy. However, very little is known about the lore behind this character. This image may or may not be how he will look, as we can only speculate for now.

Nomad’s abilities:

Passive : Packmule – “Nomad and his teammates have additional backpack space.”

– “Nomad and his teammates have additional backpack space.” Tactical : Loot Compass – “Follow the loot compass to the nearest item.”

– “Follow the loot compass to the nearest item.” Ultimate: Crafting Table – “Place a crafting table down. Scrap salvageable material and purchase items.”

Check out everything we know about Nomad here.

Immortal

Immortal appears to be a very Titanfall-inspired legend, with a pilot-like suit of armor in the leaked image. He’s described as a shield support legend by data miner That1MiningGuy, similar to how Lifeline is a support legend now.

Immortal’s abilities:

Passive: Hard to Kill – When you get downed you can revive yourself.

– When you get downed you can revive yourself. Tactical: Shield Charger / Teardown – Unleash a cloud of Nanites to charge your team’s shields OR Hit a target with a cloud of nanites to kill their shields for a short period of time.

– Unleash a cloud of Nanites to charge your team’s shields OR Hit a target with a cloud of nanites to kill their shields for a short period of time. Ultimate: Rise of the Pheonix – Restores your health and shields to full and gives nearby teammates 30 seconds of self-revive. Takes 8 seconds to charge.

Check out everything we know about Immortal here.

Downfall

Downfall is described as a ‘Populist Pyromaniac’, and is another character believed to be deep in development, likely to change drastically before being released – if released at all. We do have their tentative abilities though.

Downfall’s abilities:

Passive : Fire Walker – You automatically extinguish fire by walking through it. Burning teammates will be extinguished when they move close to you.

– You automatically extinguish fire by walking through it. Burning teammates will be extinguished when they move close to you. Tactical : Fire Sale – Drop a box of four molotovs anyone in your squad can pick up and throw.

– Drop a box of four molotovs anyone in your squad can pick up and throw. Ultimate: Reign of Fire – Fire a rocket-propelled fire bomb.

Reckoner

Reckoner is one of the latest leaked legends found in the game files. Described as a ‘Self-Sacrificing Romantic’, Reckoner is in the very early stages of development, so don’t expect them to be added any time soon.

Reckoner’s abilities

Passive: Shield Blast — “Upon breaking shields will emit an explosion, damaging nearby enemies.”

— “Upon breaking shields will emit an explosion, damaging nearby enemies.” Tactical: Shield Stealer — “Fire an energy beam that drains enemy shields and charges your own.”

— “Fire an energy beam that drains enemy shields and charges your own.” Ultimate: Gravity Orb — “Throw a slow moving gravity orb that bends the trajectory of nearby attacks.”

Conduit

There are no images of Conduit currently available.

Discovered along with Forge is another Legend, code-named Conduit, who the game files indicate will be an “Overshield Conductor,” perhaps suggesting that Conduit will be a support character rather than one that offers a clear offensive or defensive purpose.

Conduit’s abilities

Tactical Arc Flash: Deals damage to Conduit’s shields to give targeted allies an overshield.

Deals damage to Conduit’s shields to give targeted allies an overshield. Passive Capacitance: Conduit’s base health is 50 health and 50 shield, instead of 100 health. Conduit gradually regenerates shield over time.

Conduit’s base health is 50 health and 50 shield, instead of 100 health. Conduit gradually regenerates shield over time. Ultimate Short Circuit: Conduit channels their shields into a giant arc ball that flies across the battlefield, stealing shields from enemies.

Legends without abilities

Here are the other Legends who have been leaked, but who we don’t know the abilities for yet. These could be new names for Legends previously mentioned too, so it’s worth keeping that in mind.

Ash

Ash has already appeared in Apex Legends – players built her head in the Season 5 quest. She then appeared in the leaked in-game screenshot too.

But, we don’t have any indications of what her abilities could be. Presumably, it would be in some way tied to her character from Titanfall 2, but that’s purely speculation.

Fuse

Last, there is Fuse. This is a totally mysterious Legend, that we don’t even know any abilities for. It’s possible that Fuse is actually a new name for one of the Legends named elsewhere on this list (possibly even Conduit, given the related names). Fuse was spotted on the in-game screenshot of leaked Legends, and appeared to have a large mustache.

Thanks to That1MiningGuy, Shrugtal, Biast12, and iLootGames for details on various leaked Legends.

That’s all the leaked Legends we know about so far in Apex Legends. Most of these characters are unconfirmed and could change drastically before they are released.