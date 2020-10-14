Rogue Company reveals awesome new Dr Disrespect skin & full Arena map - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect’s map ‘The Arena’ has officially been released in Rogue Company along with a brand new outfit for Dallas that’s a spitting image of the Two-Time himself.
“If you think I’m going to stop right there; If you think that’s the end of the line; If you think we’re done, that we put the locks on the Arena, the Champions Club… We’re just getting started,” the Doc said in the trailer.
The map that Dr Disrespect has been planning since early August has now been realized in RC, boasting a “$500 million facility” to house all of the carnage that the back-to-back Blockbuster Video Game Champion demands.
As an added surprise, the devs at First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios have also recreated him as an alternate skin for Dallas, letting people play in the new Arena as the streamer.
There’s also a Dr Disrespect Bundle that comes with a Legendary Emote, an Epic Primary Wrap sporting the Doc’s signature black and red combo, a Wingsuit sporting his logo, and a Rare spray all for 2000 Rogue Bucks.
As for the Legendary Dallas outfit in Doc’s image, players can pick that up for the same price as the bundle, 2000 RB. The entire assets of this collaboration will go nicely in the Arena – the while stage is directly based out of the lore and world of his stream.
There’s also a museum dedicated to the streamer’s accomplishments throughout the years, a gym, holograms of his head, a red supercar on display, an arcade, and, of course, a gigantic gold statue standing in front of the stadium.
The Arena is jam-packed with throwbacks and easter eggs that Champions Club members will instantly recognize during their playthroughs.
“You can try but there is no true preparation for the Arena!” the devs wrote of the map. “This brand new map, designed for Champions, will test your limits as a Rogue as you navigate a map truly worthy of Dr. Disrespect.”
The Doc has been trying to make this map happen for a while, and fans are sure to flock to the new Arena now that it’s finally out in Rogue Company.
So, some of these Legends may change dramatically before release, or may have been scrapped entirely. Rampart was leaked to be the Season 6 Legend, and those leaks were proven accurate. However, specific abilities for the character changed, meaning the same might be true for other Legends on this list. Take it all with a grain of salt.
Blisk is a character straight from Titanfall. And, he’s already featured in Apex Legends, as the older man you see in the cinematic trailer. He appeared again in Rampart’s character trailer, inviting her to join the games. In Titanfall, Blisk is a South African mercenary and leader of the Apex Predators, a group of rogue pilots.
Valk is described as the ‘Soaring Aviator’. The dev sheet of leaked legends gave us our first glimpse at the character, but as you can see, it’s difficult to make out much. Valk’s leaked abilities are as follows:
Valk’s abilities
Passive: VTOL Jets – Hold jump to initiate VTOL Jets.
Tactical: Cluster Missile – Fire a rocket that explodes multiple times.
Ultimate: Skyward – Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valk to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.
Jericho
Very little is known about the lore of Jericho, but the character’s script suggests he will be a bigger model, perhaps like Caustic or Gibraltar, and is described as ‘The Frontline.’
Jericho’s abilities:
Passive: Ballistic Shield Protection – “Your Ballistic Shield protects your back when you are not actively using it.”
Ability one (potential Tactical): Ballistic Shield – “A full-body shield that protects your from incoming fire.”
Ability two (potential Ultimate): Shield-Breaker Javelins – “Throw two electrically charged javelins that burn through enemy body shields.”
We’re now getting down to characters whom we know very little about, outside of their abilities. There is some confusion over whether this image is ‘Firebug’ or ‘Prophet’ (who we’ll get to later). The name Skunner was also thrown around for this character.
We do, however, have a nickname for Firebug: ‘Crafty Trapper’. Similar to Season 2’s Wattson, it looks like this would be another legend with a focus on traps – especially as you could dodge some of the negative effects.
Firebug’s abilities:
Passive: Light Step: You are not slowed by debris traps and do not leave traversal evidence for trackers.
Tactical: Debris Trap: Drop a pile of debris that slows and damages enemies when they move through it.
Ultimate: Schiltrom Barrier Grenade: Instantly create a spiked barrier made from rapid hardening resin.
Husaria is another mystery of the leaked legends, but their nickname is ‘the Hard Breacher’, and the abilities explain it. They are clearly designed to be a very aggressive legend, with a number of close-quarters abilities.
Husaria’s abilities:
Passive: Shotgun Kick: You have a shotgun on your leg that fires when you melee doors or enemies. Requires shotgun ammo. Using your abilities grants you a brief speed boost.
Tactical: Flashbang – Throw a grenade that briefly blinds and deafens opponents
Ultimate: Concussive breaching charge – Plant a breaching charge that fires a sonic wave through walls to destroy traps, force open doors and disorient enemies.
Prophet / Seer
There’s some confusion about whether this is actually the image for Prophet or not, so take it with a grain of salt. What we know for sure, is Prophet’s, or Seer’s, abilities.
Prophet / Seer’s abilities:
Passive: Sniper Training – Increased accuracy while ADS and starts game with a scope
Tactical: Spotter Sight – Scans the environment for enemies and gathers information on targets found
Ultimate: Triple Tap – Equips a silenced sniper rifle with three shots
Nomad
Nomad is apparently a rather complete legend in the game files, according to data miner That1MiningGuy. However, very little is known about the lore behind this character. This image may or may not be how he will look, as we can only speculate for now.
Nomad’s abilities:
Passive: Packmule – “Nomad and his teammates have additional backpack space.”
Tactical: Loot Compass – “Follow the loot compass to the nearest item.”
Ultimate: Crafting Table – “Place a crafting table down. Scrap salvageable material and purchase items.”
Immortal appears to be a very Titanfall-inspired legend, with a pilot-like suit of armor in the leaked image. He’s described as a shield support legend by data miner That1MiningGuy, similar to how Lifeline is a support legend now.
Immortal’s abilities:
Passive: Hard to Kill – When you get downed you can revive yourself.
Tactical: Shield Charger / Teardown – Unleash a cloud of Nanites to charge your team’s shields OR Hit a target with a cloud of nanites to kill their shields for a short period of time.
Ultimate: Rise of the Pheonix – Restores your health and shields to full and gives nearby teammates 30 seconds of self-revive. Takes 8 seconds to charge.
Downfall is described as a ‘Populist Pyromaniac’, and is another character believed to be deep in development, likely to change drastically before being released – if released at all. We do have their tentative abilities though.
Downfall’s abilities:
Passive: Fire Walker – You automatically extinguish fire by walking through it. Burning teammates will be extinguished when they move close to you.
Tactical: Fire Sale – Drop a box of four molotovs anyone in your squad can pick up and throw.
Ultimate: Reign of Fire – Fire a rocket-propelled fire bomb.
Reckoner
Reckoner is one of the latest leaked legends found in the game files. Described as a ‘Self-Sacrificing Romantic’, Reckoner is in the very early stages of development, so don’t expect them to be added any time soon.
Reckoner’s abilities
Passive: Shield Blast — “Upon breaking shields will emit an explosion, damaging nearby enemies.”
Tactical: Shield Stealer — “Fire an energy beam that drains enemy shields and charges your own.”
Ultimate: Gravity Orb — “Throw a slow moving gravity orb that bends the trajectory of nearby attacks.”
Conduit
There are no images of Conduit currently available.
Discovered along with Forge is another Legend, code-named Conduit, who the game files indicate will be an “Overshield Conductor,” perhaps suggesting that Conduit will be a support character rather than one that offers a clear offensive or defensive purpose.
Conduit’s abilities
Tactical Arc Flash: Deals damage to Conduit’s shields to give targeted allies an overshield.
Passive Capacitance: Conduit’s base health is 50 health and 50 shield, instead of 100 health. Conduit gradually regenerates shield over time.
Ultimate Short Circuit: Conduit channels their shields into a giant arc ball that flies across the battlefield, stealing shields from enemies.
Legends without abilities
Here are the other Legends who have been leaked, but who we don’t know the abilities for yet. These could be new names for Legends previously mentioned too, so it’s worth keeping that in mind.
Ash
Ash is a villian in Titanfall 2, she could be a Legend in the future though.
Ash has already appeared in Apex Legends – players built her head in the Season 5 quest. She then appeared in the leaked in-game screenshot too.
But, we don’t have any indications of what her abilities could be. Presumably, it would be in some way tied to her character from Titanfall 2, but that’s purely speculation.
Fuse
Last, there is Fuse. This is a totally mysterious Legend, that we don’t even know any abilities for. It’s possible that Fuse is actually a new name for one of the Legends named elsewhere on this list (possibly even Conduit, given the related names). Fuse was spotted on the in-game screenshot of leaked Legends, and appeared to have a large mustache.