Snoop Dogg reveals why he’s betting on Jake Paul to win August fight

Rap legend Snoop Dogg is in Jake Paul’s corner for his upcoming boxing match this August — and he’s even willing to put some major money on the YouTube star.

Jake Paul is the undisputed face of YouTube boxing. The social media star and former Disney kid has racked up an undefeated 5-0 record… and he’s only just beginning his pro career.

Paul’s next bout is slated for this coming August, although his opponent has yet to be announced less than three months out.

According to ‘The Problem Child,’ a number of possible boxing stars are on the docket, including the likes of Mike Tyson and Canelo Alvarez… but no matter who his rival might be, Snoop has made it clear that he’s in Jake’s corner.

Snoop Dogg is already betting on Jake Paul’s next boxing match

Snoop Dogg made an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast on May 24, where he discussed a slew of trending topics — including Jake’s upcoming fight.

When the subject arose, Snoop made no bones about his support for the younger Paul brother, saying that he’s already bet money on the rising boxing star even though his opponent hasn’t been revealed.

“You know I f**k with your bro, man,” the rapper said. “I been bettin’ on him, I been rocking with him, you understand me? I been going against the grain, f**king with Jake, you hear me? F**k y’all! I’m with my nephew!”

“I’m with him, so you know I’m betting on him,” he continued when Logan mentioned his little bro’s upcoming fight.

“He’s probably made you a lot of money, at this point,” Logan joked.

“Boy, I love me some Paul brothers,” Snoop replied, drawing laughter from the group.

(Topic begins at 10:27)

Snoop has been in Jake’s corner for some time, even providing color commentary for the YouTuber’s 2021 bout against Ben Askren.

There’s no telling if the rapper will return to the mic for any of Jake’s future bouts, but it’s almost certain that fans would love it.