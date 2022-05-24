Jake Paul moves nine-year-old boxing fan to tears with special offer for next fight

A nine-year-old boy who idolizes influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul has in for a special surprise after receiving a call from the popular YouTuber.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm with KOs against everyone he’s ever fought including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. As such, he’s become quite the figure in the combat sports community.

This success has resulted in newfound fans in a variety of ages including a nine-year-old boy named Xavier who was set up to meet his idol thanks to social media star Charlie Rocket.

With Xavier’s mother needing chemotherapy for multiple sclerosis, the family was tight for cash to acquire funds for the boy to compete in a boxing tournament. After Charlie revealed that he had covered it, he got Jake Paul on the phone to surprise the young fighter.

Jake Paul makes young fan cry with boxing surprise

Right after calling a number, the boy was overcome with emotion seeing Jake Paul on the other end and burst into tears, prompting Jake to comfort him.

“I’m going to be fighting in August on the 13 and I’d be down to fly you out and get you tickets to the fight,” the influencer said, inviting the boy to Houston to meet him and watch the match.

The boy also told Jake Paul that his desire is to become a world champion – something the YouTuber also holds as a future goal.

As for the August 13 match, it’s still unclear who The Problem Child will be fighting. There have been calls for him to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva, but Floyd Mayweather, Tommy Fury and more have been thrown around as possible foes.

In any case, expect to see Xavier cheering for Jake in the stands when the young fan gets his chance to see his idol in action for his sixth professional bout. Quite the nice gesture by the influencer to say the least.