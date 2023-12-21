Jake Paul reveals date of next boxing match against mystery opponent

YouTube star Jake Paul has revealed the date of his next boxing match in his quest to become the Cruiserweight world champ — but his opponent is still unknown.

Jake Paul is one of the world’s most prolific influencer-boxers after helping kickstart the viral trend back in 2018 with his undercard bout on the infamous KSI vs Logan Paul match.

Since then, he’s managed to rack up a 9-1 professional record, winning his latest fight against pro boxer Andre August with a shocking first round knockout.

Now, Paul is gearing up for his next big fight. Here’s everything we know about this bout so far.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul’s next big match will feature the debut of MVP’s Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, left.

Jake Paul returns to the ring on March 2 against unknown opponent

On December 21, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions revealed the details of ‘The Problem Child’s’ next match.

Jake’s upcoming fight will take place on March 2, 2024, in Puerto Rico as the co-main event to Amanda Serrano’s bout against IBF mandatory challenger Nina Meinke. This event will also see the debut of MVP’s own Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

Thus far, it has not been revealed who Jake’s opponent will be, leaving fans wondering who he’ll take on next. Considering he’s made it a mission to become a world champion, Paul hasn’t been shy of taking on other pro boxers — and given his last successful bout against August, it’s looking unlikely that he’ll take on another influencer this go ’round.

“Guess who’s back,” Paul said of his next fight in a post on Instagram. “Jake already? Yes, I’m on a mission… But this one is much bigger than me. This one is for the greatest Puerto Rican boxer ever, Amanda Serrano.”

“This one is for the people of Puerto Rico, from the Choliseo to the world. This one is for all of boxing to see how powerful women are in this sport and for Wanna Walton to usher in his superstar boxing future in front of 20,000 people.”

Fans can tune into this event exclusively on DAZN, who will be hosting the event’s live stream.

