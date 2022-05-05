Canelo Alvarez open to fighting and knocking out Jake Paul

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has weighed in on the possibility of fighting influencer Jake Paul and is open to the idea of knocking out The Problem Child.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, amassing a 5-0 record with knockouts against former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in the process.

Amid Paul’s rise to boxing stardom, he has frequently called out those viewed as leagues above his own such as Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez.

During a recent interview with DAZN, Canelo was asked about the possibility of fighting Jake Paul and revealed he would consider it, but there’s a bit of a condition.

Canelo open to fighting Jake Paul, but there’s a catch

“I always wonder why they ask me about Jake Paul, especially for that fight,” Canelo said, mentioning how he gets asked about the YouTuber quite a lot.

“Maybe in two years, we could talk about that. Maybe [the fans] would love me for knocking him out,” he teased. “I hope he gets a lot better and does a great job. I hope he takes it seriously.”

While some may think Jake would be disappointed in not getting a chance to fight Canelo right away, the influencer is actually on the same page as the boxing champ.

Ahead of his planned return to the ring in August, Paul admitted that he wouldn’t stand a chance against Canelo just yet, but liked his chances a lot better if he had more preparation and fights under his belt.

“Five fights from now, six fights from now, I would put on an awesome f**king fight and we’ll see what happens,” he explained, adding how he would like a match against Canelo to be his final fight.

For his part, Canelo seemed to approve of Jake’s dream of fighting him. “It’s not crazy for him to think about fighting me, to dream about something like that. You need to put goals in your mind, dreams,” he said, speaking highly of the YouTuber. “Like I said, it’s a good dream.”

We’ll have to see what happens in two years’ time and if the two boxing stars end up finally squaring off.