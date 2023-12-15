Jake Paul reveals his “hilarious” encounter with Drake

YouTube-boxer Jake Paul opened up about his “hilarious” encounter with Drake at one of the rapper’s concerts.

Jake Paul is one of the net’s most prominent influencer-boxers, who’s currently gearing up for his next fight against pro boxer Andre August on December 15.

As a major online figure, it makes sense that ‘The Problem Child’ might rub elbows with other famous folks — and one of these celebs is, apparently, none other than Canadian rap star Drake.

Article continues after ad

During an episode of his podcast, ‘BS w/ Jake Paul,’ the boxer claimed he had an encounter with the artist that has now become an inside joke between him and his friends.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/jakepaul Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers on the net.

Jake Paul says Drake greeted him with a “hilarious” line

According to Jake, he was at one of Drake’s concerts when the rapper walked by him and recognized him, saying, “Fighter,” in a joking tone.

“I was like man, what a guy,” Jake said of the moment. “That’s the most Drake thing.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Bro didn’t even say what’s up,” his co-host joked. “He just said, ‘Fighter.'”

(Topic begins at 1:23:27)

Funnily enough, this isn’t Drake’s first interaction of sorts with the youngest Paul brother. In fact, Drake has bet money on both of the sibling’s fights in the past, notably dropping $250k on Jake’s bout against Nate Diaz and $850K on Logan Paul’s match against Dillon Danis.

Article continues after ad

While it’s unclear who Drake is rooting for in Jake’s upcoming fight against Andre August, the YouTuber has had difficulty selling out tickets for the bout — but says it’s “smart” he hasn’t got a full house.