Logo
Entertainment

Small streamer breaks down in tears after insane donation from Mr Beast

Published: 14/Dec/2020 19:30 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 19:51

by Virginia Glaze
Mr Beast brings small Twitch streamer to tears
YouTube: MrBeast Gaming

Share

MrBeast

YouTube star and internet philanthropist Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is back at it again with his classic streamer donation videos — and this time, he sent an unsuspected IRL broadcaster into tears.

While Mr Beast is known for such stunts as opening “free banks,” handing out suitcases of money on college campuses, and awarding thousands of dollars to contestants for standing in a circle for 24 hours, the current health crisis has made his usual antics a bit difficult.

Thus, it seems the online superstar has had to find another avenue for his charitable ventures by going back to one of his old-school tactics: donating to small-time Twitch streamers.

Mr Beast has a penchant for helping out broadcasters with smaller audiences, completely taking them by surprise with huge amounts of money that he donates to them during their streams.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

This time, Donaldson set out to find broadcasters with a grand total of 0 viewers, with a whopping $50,000 to give away.

While he surprised his first lucky streamer with $10,000, the broadcaster hadn’t turned on his donation notifications — but it wasn’t long before Mr Beast found an IRL streamer perusing aisles at the grocery store who couldn’t seem to believe the $2,000 amount she received.

“No!” She exclaimed, laughing in disbelief. “That’s not Mr Beast, right? That cannot be him! Excuse me? That’s not real, right?”

Mr Beast donates to Twitch streamers
YouTube: MrBeast Gaming
Mr Beast donated a whopping $50,000 to small Twitch streamers, leaving one broadcaster in tears.

The streamer then began to cry, leading Mr Beast to send yet another massive donation her way, with one simple instruction: “Buy that Danish.”

The YouTuber sent an additional $5,000 to the Russia-based streamer, who began skipping through the store in happiness; but it seems she wasn’t merely a broadcaster.

“I’m gonna build educational games now,” she revealed. “That’s why I started streaming. I wanted to try to educate people.”

Luckily, she did end up buying the Danish — a small price to pay for a huge jumpstart in her dreams of building educational video games.

While Mr Beast once said he was completely through with his donation videos, it seems that the holiday spirit has inspired him to start up the tradition, once again, much to the happiness of a few small broadcasters.

Entertainment

Addison Rae’s dad gets her Tesla Model X wrapped in bright pink

Published: 14/Dec/2020 18:32

by Alice Hearing
Addison Rae gets bubblegum pink wrap on Tesla Model X
Instagram: Addison Rae/ YouTube: RDB LA

Share

Addison Rae

Addison Rae’s bubblegum personality, which helped her amass a huge 71 million followers on TikTok, now matches her car, thanks to a huge surprise from her dad. 

Monty Lopez went the extra mile for his daughter after having her Tesla Model X wrapped in a satin-finish bright pink color by RDB LA – the same auto shop that has worked on cars for other huge names including Offset, Chris Brown, Lil Pump and Jake Paul.

In a video revealing the stunning finished car, RDB LA vlogged the process, explaining that Addison’s father was a good friend of the company, and has been a customer of RDB for a while.

Monty explained, “She said ‘Dad, I just got to match my hat,'” pointing out a recent TikTok where she wore a bright pink cowboy hat. “So let me talk to Victor, he’s the man. If anybody can make it happen, Vic can. ”

Addison Rae pink cowboy hat
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison’s Dad said she wanted her car to match her hat

RDB LA’s video shows the full process of applying the satin wrap to the car, with clips of the satisfying way the wrap slides smoothly onto the Tesla exterior.

They described the process, and why they were so excited for this particular custom color: “We use satin bubble gum pink. It’s actually one of my more favorite pink colors from wrap companies. We did this color actually on a Ferrari 458 once back in the day. It blew up the internet.”

RDB’s Vic also expressed love for the Tesla model, adding that, “Model x’s are great cars for friends and you can fit so many
people in this car. …Tesla did a great job on this white interior, because it doesn’t really stain, which is crazy.”

The TikTok star can now add the Tesla to her amazing collection of custom-decorated gifts, which include a custom skateboard from Chipotle, presented to her by Tony Hawk, and a custom Jeep decorated by viral YouTube artist ZHC.

Addison hasn’t yet shown off her new wheels online, but this unique pink car will surely be seen on the influencer’s social media very soon.