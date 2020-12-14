Dixie D’Amelio’s TikTok account has been deleted after suspected hack

Dixie D’Amelio’s TikTok account has been deleted, following a series of strange posts on the internet superstar’s social media profile that suggests her page was hacked.

When attempting to access Dixie’s account, users are now greeted with an error message that reads “user doesn’t exist.” The 19-year-old TikTok superstar boasted just over 46 million followers before the ‘hack,’ and 1.6 billion likes across her videos.

The suspected hacker seems to have posted several TikTok clips on D’Amelio’s page before disabling the profile. The account’s bio was also updated to read “follow @koiiddd”.

The first clip shows a mouse ‘benching’ a trap with the caption “preparing to hack Dixie.” The second mentions The Chuckling Squad, an online hacker group that famously gained access to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account back in late 2019.

Several of the since-deleted clips also refer to an unknown user, “Joe,” as well as a private Instagram account with the handle “lucifer” that has more than 11,000 followers.

While Dixie has yet to officially comment on the suspected hack, or her profile’s deletion, she did respond to TikTokRoom ⁠— who originally shared the news ⁠— on Instagram with a tongue in cheek joke about the developing situation.

“I guess dixie123 was a bad password,” the TikTok sensation wrote.

This story is currently being updated…