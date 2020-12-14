Logo
Dixie D’Amelio’s TikTok account has been deleted after suspected hack

Published: 14/Dec/2020 6:03 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 6:12

by Isaac McIntyre
Dixie D’Amelio’s TikTok account has been deleted, following a series of strange posts on the internet superstar’s social media profile that suggests her page was hacked.

When attempting to access Dixie’s account, users are now greeted with an error message that reads “user doesn’t exist.” The 19-year-old TikTok superstar boasted just over 46 million followers before the ‘hack,’ and 1.6 billion likes across her videos.

The suspected hacker seems to have posted several TikTok clips on D’Amelio’s page before disabling the profile. The account’s bio was also updated to read “follow @koiiddd”.

The first clip shows a mouse ‘benching’ a trap with the caption “preparing to hack Dixie.” The second mentions The Chuckling Squad, an online hacker group that famously gained access to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account back in late 2019.

Several of the since-deleted clips also refer to an unknown user, “Joe,” as well as a private Instagram account with the handle “lucifer” that has more than 11,000 followers.

While Dixie has yet to officially comment on the suspected hack, or her profile’s deletion, she did respond to TikTokRoom ⁠— who originally shared the news ⁠— on Instagram with a tongue in cheek joke about the developing situation.

“I guess dixie123 was a bad password,” the TikTok sensation wrote.

This story is currently being updated…

Nessa Barrett teases awesome collaboration song with Jaden Hossler

Published: 14/Dec/2020 3:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nessa Barrett already has two hit singles, and her next one is set to be a collaboration with Jaden Hossler after she confirmed the rumors by posting a video on TikTok.

Nessa Barrett always said she wanted to be a singer above all else. It’s probably the reason why she started her popular lip-syncing videos in the first place. They’ve helped her become one of the biggest stars on TikTok. 

However, she’s an incredibly talented singer and her singing career is well underway. In 2020, she released two hit singles, ‘if u love me’ and ‘Pain.’ They’re already pulling big numbers.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Nessa Barrett from working hard. She wants to keep the momentum going and is already working on her next project, and offered fans a sneak peek on TikTok.

Nessa Barrett became a TikTok sensation for her popular lip-sync videos.

In the post, Nessa Barret revealed that her next song is a collaboration with Jaden Hossler. “Coming soon Nessa x JXDN – Ness” she said.

The two of them have a lot in common. They’re both incredibly talented singers who shot to fame on TikTok and have more than 20 million followers between them.

The video shows Nessa Barret singing what sounds like the chorus in front of a neon-pink background. Then, she spins the camera around until Jaden Hossler appears and sings his part of the chorus.

@nessaabarrett@jadenhossler♬ Coming soon Nessa x JXDN – Ness

The song is very catchy and has already received positive reactions from fans on all social media platforms. They’ve praised everything from Nessa Barret’s voice to the sound of the beat and even the chemistry between her and Jaden Hossler.

Some fans even compared it to Dixie D’Amelio’s latest single, although the two songs sound totally different. Plus, it’s not a popularity contest. They’re both talented artists and deserve all the success.

The collaboration is destined to be yet another smash hit, and one that will rightfully earn a place in many playlists around the world.