Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio’s most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 14/Dec/2020 15:42

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio looks at the camera by the TikTok logo
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

It has been an enormously successful year on social media for 16-year-old TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio – but out of the many videos she posted in 2020, which ones were the most viewed?

It seems hard to believe that Charli D’Amelio only started posting videos to her TikTok account in 2019. Just over a year later, she has become so far the only person to hit 100 million followers on the app, miles ahead of many other creators.

Charli along with older sister Dixie has certainly been taking every opportunity they can, taking part in music videos, celebrity collaborations, and starting their own podcast together for fans to have a glimpse into their lives.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
The D’Amelio sisters are very much a team.

And with a huge number of trends sweeping TikTok this year and plenty of new filters to add to the mix, Charli made the most of TikTok’s every feature.

Using data from Retroplay, here are Charli D’Amelio’s top five most viewed TikToks of 2020.

5 – Charli dances with her parents – 154.9 million views

Charli’s parents have been a huge part of her and Dixie’s social media journey, and Charli loves to get them involved in her TikToks. For this video, she danced to a TikTok remix with her parents standing behind her to see what they would do, and her mom got enthusiastically involved with her own version of the dance.

@charlidamelio

@heididamelio @marcdamelio

♬ go – BLACK LIVES MATTER

4 – Glammed up – 162.3 million views

Get Busy (Shake That Thing) by Sean Paul was a huge hit on TikTok earlier in the year, with the accompanying fast-paced dance routine having people practicing in front of their mirror to get the timing just right. Charli of course nailed the dance and looked super glammed up with a bardot blue dress.

@charlidamelio

decided to get dressed up today

♬ Sean Paul – Get Busy (Shake That Thing) – Laurie Elle

3 – Take You Down (Remix) – 170.3 million views

This song had people enthusiastically dancing along to a simple yet effective routine, and Charli took it to the next level by almost flying off the screen with her moves, leaving the comment section flooded with jokes about drinking too much iced coffee.

@charlidamelio

who made this dance?

♬ Chris Brown – Take You Down (Remix) – | J E S S |

2 – Charli’s mom reacts to her twerking – 178.9 million views

The D’Amelio’s mom Heidi is back again, and this time Charli decided to have her mom blind react to her twerking. Heidi seems relatively on board at the beginning of the dance, but once she realized was Charli was doing, she launched to grab her daughter to get her to stop.

Thanks to a copyrighted sound the video can not be displayed outside Charli’s TikTok page, but a quick scroll back to October on her profile will allow you to view the video without the sound attached.

1 – Distance Dance – 194.8 million views

For Charli’s top most viewed video of 2020, the star partnered with P&G and posted this dance to encourage her followers to stay at home. For the first 3 million videos as part of the hashtag, P&G pledged to donate to Feeding America and Matthew 25.

@charlidamelio

Stay home & do the distancedance. Tag me & the hashtag in your video. P&G will donate to Feeding America & Matthew 25 for first 3M videos #PGPartner

♬ Big Up’s (feat. Yung Nnelg) – Jordyn, Nic Da Kid

It’s been a fantastic year for Charli and many other creators on the flourishing social media platform, and there’s no doubt that Charli will have some exciting content for her fans in 2021.

Entertainment

TikToker Vinnie Hacker slams fans after harassment of female friends

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:57

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker

Share

TikTok

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker has hit out at his fans on Twitter for harassing one of his female friends after he commented on an Instagram post. 

Vinnie is a growing star on the TikTok scene – he has 5 million followers on his main TikTok account as well as 1.7 million followers on his Instagram.

Known mostly for his lip-sync videos on TikTok, he has also gained a following by being part of content house Sway Gaming – which is a spin-off from notorious content house the Sway House. Other big names in Sway Gaming include Griffin Johnson, Quinton Griggs, and Kio Cyr.

Vinnie’s dedicated fans have sent hate to women Vinnie became close to in the past. In November, after posting a video with the TikToker, creator Faith Ordway was bombarded with comments about her and her past social media posts, and she threatened to quit her job as a result.

Vinnie Hacker TikTok star
Instagram: Vinnie Hacker
Vinnie has amassed more than 5 million followers on TikTok

This week Samantha Riehl became a target after Vinnie commented on one of her Instagram posts appearing to be amazed by her selfie, and soon after she tagged him in an Instagram story. The interaction was quickly posted to Drama account, TikTokroom catching the attention of Vinnie’s followers, prompting him to respond “We are friends bro my god.”

But that didn’t stop anyone from digging into Samantha’s social media and making negative comments, to the extent that Vinnie felt moved to Tweet on the situation.

“I can’t believe people. I just can’t. can’t have friends, can’t talk to anyone, I’m majorly disappointed in some people. I’m sick…Do you guys expect me to be a deity and devote my life to everyone else’s standards?”

While he pointed out that there are some followers who only post positive messages, and that he appreciates them, he also took aim at those who he claimed do not respect him: “I didn’t know when I made a TikTok account I’d be signing a paper to sell my soul to people who don’t actually respect me but are just here to bash.”

Shortly after, Vinnie then apologized for his Twitter outburst, explaining that he was defensive “in the heat of the moment,” and that he wanted to “set a better example.” He said he regrets not keeping his cool, and didn’t want to aggravate the situation further.

Meanwhile, Samantha seems unbothered, responding to comments on her Instagram warning her about hateful comments, merely saying  “I’m good.”