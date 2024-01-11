Selen Tatsuki withdraws from ANIME Impulse for “unforeseen reasons”

Nijsanji EN has confirmed that VTuber Selen Tatsuki will not be attending the upcoming ANIME impulse event after “unforeseen reasons,” forced her to withdraw.

It has been a rough few weeks for Nijisanji starting with Selen’s latest cover song getting privated leaving her fans furious. This was shortly followed by the worrying news that Selen had been admitted to hospital but thankfully the Nijisanji Liver was released a few days later.

This eventful period for Nijisanji continued into 2024 with EN legend Pomu Rainpuff announcing her graduation on January 5. These controversial events have piled up one by one leading more and more viewers to mount pressure on the agency.

Now another development regarding Selen Tatsuki has been revealed leaving fans even more uncertain about her future.

Nijisanji VTuber Selen Tatsuki will not attend ANIME Impulse

Nijisanji announced on X/Twitter that popular Liver Selen Tatsuki has withdrawn from ANIME Impulse citing “unforeseen reasons,” as the cause.

The notice states, “Due to unforeseen reasons, we would like to announce that Selen Tatsuki will not be able to participate in any activities at ANIME Impulse Los Angeles 2024 on January 13th – 14th. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans who have been looking forward to this.”

Offering a silver lining, Nijisanji encouraged fans to “still enjoy the performances by the other NIJISANJI EN Livers who are participating in the NIJISANJI EN Block Party at ANIME Impulse,” and clarified that any eligible Dragoons can claim a refund if desired.

Although Selen’s withdrawal is unfortunate, Nijisanji EN x ANIME Impulse will still be going ahead. The event will feature a range of Livers including a Medley Concert with performances from members of Ethyria, ILUNA, and XSOLEIL.

ANIME Impulse gets underway on Saturday, January 13, and runs until the end of Sunday, January 14. It is being hosted in Los Angeles at The Fairflex. In addition to the Nijisanji Livers, there will also be various voice actors, special guests, and a Hololive meet.