Selen Tatsuki released from hospital after VTuber’s accident scare

VTuber Selen Tatsuki has been safely released from the hospital following an accident scare that saw the Nijisanji member hospitalized a few days prior.

It wasn’t an ideal ending to 2023 for Nijisanji with the VTuber agency being heavily criticized by fans for privatizing Selen Tatsuki’s latest cover song, Last Cup of Coffee.

Shortly after this Selen would reveal on X that she had been hospitalized following an unspecified accident and would stay supervised for a few days while recovering.

Article continues after ad

This worrying announcement left her fans concerned but the dragon VTuber who has gained a reputation for hosting ambitious events has since shared a reassuring follow-up post.

Article continues after ad

Selen Tatsuki thanks fans following hospital discharge

Posting her first tweet since the reveal that she was hospitalized, Selen confirmed: “Thank you to everyone for the support since I’ve been gone. I’m discharged from the hospital and my parents are helping me after my accident.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Thank you to my Dragoons for all the kindness and support. I will keep trying my best in the new year. You are what keeps me going,” she continued using the opportunity to thank her loyal fanbase for their support.

Article continues after ad

Her Dragoons we delighted by the news that Selen had been discharged, with one passionate fan responding, “Welcome back Selen!! I’m glad you’re ok now. I’ll keep supporting you next year as well! Take care!”

Article continues after ad

Other positive replies included, “Glad you’re safe!! Rest well and happy new year!” and “Always a fan, missed you a lot.”

The Nijisanji EN VTuber had posted a schedule from December 24 to December 30 with an Alan Wake 2 stream, GTA NoPixel, and a mystery event announcement all planned. For now, it is unclear if these have been pushed back or canceled entirely with Selen instead focused on making a full recovery.