Nijisanji EN announces shock Pomu Rainpuff graduation leaving fans stunned

Both Nijisanji and Pomu Rainpuff fans have been left stunned by the surprise announcement of the fairy VTuber’s upcoming graduation set to take place in just a couple of weeks.

Nijisanji made history when it kickstarted modern VTubers being the first agency to establish the streaming standards many follow today. The agency then struck gold again when it entered the Western market with Nijisanji EN in 2021.

Front lining Nijisanji EN was the branch’s first generation, Lazulight. Lazulight’s members are Elira Pendora, Finana Fyugu, and Pomu Rainpuff. The three talents have gone on to accumulate over 1.7 million subscribers between them making them some of the most popular VTubers out there.

However, that group is now set to be split apart after Nijisanji confirmed one of EN’s original members is graduating soon.

Pomu Rainpuff to graduate from Nijisanji later this month

Nijisanji announced on X/Twitter that EN member Pomu Rainpuff will graduate from the agency on January 20, 2024.

The tweet opens, “We hereby announce that the NIJISANJI EN Liver Pomu Rainpuff will graduate on 20th January, 2024 JST. Thank you for your understanding and for your support of NIJISANJI and NIJISANJI EN.”

Explaining exactly what this means, Nijisanji continued, “After 20th January, 2024, Pomu Rainpuff will cease all Liver activities, her YouTube Channel, X, and other social media accounts will be private, and the sale of merchandise and voice contents will be stopped gradually.”

As part of the announcement, Nijisanji took the opportunity to thank Pomu for her service, paying tribute to how she “took the lead and pushed forward the Nijisanji EN brand,” and her clear “passion for otaku culture.”

Nijisanji fans have been left stunned by the announcement with many feeling there wasn’t much of an indication that this was coming. Some of the most shocked responses include, “IM SORRY WHAT??????” and “I can’t even think of something to say…”

This is the latest casualty for Nijisanji with the VTuber agency having previously lost Mika Melatika from ID and Chihiro Yuuki plus Momo Azuchi from JP just last month.