Selen Tatsuki fans beg VTuber to leave Nijisanji after cover song controversy

Emotions have flared up in the VTuber community with some Selen Tatuski fans calling for the dragon VTuber to leave Nijisanji after her latest cover song was privated by the agency.

Selen Tatsuki has been hit by another controversy with Nijisanji having previously banned the talent from hosting international events for an unspecified reason.

This time around the community uproar follows the privatizing of Selen’s latest cover song, Last Cup of Coffee. Despite featuring a custom MV, taking months to produce, and costing “a lot of money,” it was privated by Nijisanji just three hours after being published.

Article continues after ad

Distraught by the news many of her fans have criticized the VTuber agency and some are even calling for Selen to leave altogether.

Article continues after ad

Nijisanji privates Selen Tatsuki’s new cover song angering her fans

Sharing the disappointing news, Selen Tatsuki posted on Twitter: “Hello I apologize but management has privated the Song. Please feel free to reupload since a lot of money and effort was done by so many dragoons.”

She continued on to admit that she was “really sad that this happened on Christmas,” but hoped her fans would “still be able to listen to it in some way,” with several reuploads surfacing on YouTube after this tweet was posted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Furious about the news independent VTuber Flipsie replied: “Please Selen, I’m begging you not to renew the contract. You deserve so much more than a company that actively sabotages you every chance they get.”

Article continues after ad

Another prevalent voice in the VTuber community in Koefficient responded: “I love all the livers @ EN they are so motherf**kingly talented but they only are getting nerfed and restricted by their own management and preventing them from spreading their wings and flourishing.”

Article continues after ad

Another disgruntled fan claimed “Niji treats Selen like absolute sh*t which is so upsetting because you can tell how passionate she is and how hard she works. She deserves so much better,” with this tweet receiving a lot of support.

While this latest development has been a setback for Selen Tatsuki the dragon VTuber has also achieved a lot during her time in Nijisanji. On December 9, she hosted the TSB HoloNiji Apex Custom which turned out to be a massive success.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite the positives, Selen has been on the receiving end of multiple management decisions leading some Dragoons to encourage her to move on from Nijisanji. It’s currently unclear what the future holds with Selen yet to follow up on her initial tweet.