Sabrina Quesada asks for privacy amid shock breakup with Cooper Noriega

TikTok star Sab Quesada is shutting down assumptions from fans after announcing her unexpected split from ex-boyfriend Cooper Noriega.

Sab Quesada is a bonafide internet superstar, boasting over 3.9 million followers on TikTok and an additional 860 thousand over on Instagram.

She and fellow TikToker Cooper Noriega had been dating since October 2020, often posting photos and videos with each other on social media.

Although the couple came under scrutiny shortly after getting together due to cheating rumors (following Quesada’s appearance on “Next Influencer”), the couple seemed to be going strong… until spring 2022.

Sab Quesada and Cooper Noriega break up

On April 21, 2022, Sab posted a message to her Instagram stories that threw fans for a loop: she and Cooper have officially parted ways.

The influencer claimed that neither party had wronged each other and asked fans for privacy as they take this next step in their lives.

“Hi guys, me and Cooper are no longer together and would appreciate some privacy during this time,” she wrote. “Neither of us did anything so please don’t make any assumptions.”

“It was a mutual decision,” she added. “We’re just young and sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want them to. I will love him forever and he will always be my best friend. Thank you guys for everything.”

Cooper himself has made no comment on the subject at the time of writing. Fans of the couple are taking to social media to give their sympathies in wake of Sab’s unexpected announcement.

“You’re strong Cooper,” one fan said over on Instagram. “I love you, we’re all here for you.”

“Hope you are doing okay,” another said on Sab’s page. “Sending you many hugs.”

