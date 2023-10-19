Charli D’Amelio explains why she didn’t post about Landon Barker breakup

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio opened up on an episode of her Hulu show about why she didn’t post about her breakup with Landon Barker online.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker’s relationship has been besieged with breakup rumors ever since they started dating back in summer 2022.

Over the ensuing year-and-a-half, the couple dodged claims of their separation numerous times — usually sparked by the fact that they hadn’t posted any photos with each other on social media in a while.

However, both stars usually put these rumors to rest by posting a new photo together… but thanks to the latest episode of The D’Amelio Show, it seems that fans’ theories weren’t wrong.

Hulu Charli and Landon first debuted their romance in summer 2022 – but now, it looks like the couple might be done for good.

Charli D’Amelio reveals breakup with Landon Barker

During the season finale of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu, Charli admitted that she and Landon had, in fact, broken up. According to Charli, Landon had “flipped out” on her during her birthday trip in the Bahamas.

“He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety,'” Charli explained. “We were fighting every single night. It was like every little thing that I did.”

Charli also claimed that Landon had left “ten minutes before” her birthday party, causing people to question where he’d gone. “He was just like, so mad at me,” she said.

However, the TikToker avoided posting about their split on social media, saying it would have “disrupted” her way of healing after the breakup.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna be putting the breakup on the internet,” she said. “I think that it just disrupts the healing process that you’re going through. It’s so much easier to put stuff out after you’ve already dealt with it.”

“No matter what, we still have respect for each other. I think we both are so young and have so much to learn about ourselves. It’s important for me to be completely independent and thriving without having a boyfriend.”

YouTube: Charli D’Amelio Charli says it’s “important for me to be completely independent and thriving without having a boyfriend.”

Charli’s version of events is at odds with statements Landon has made in recent interviews. During an interview on the Zach Sang Show in early October, Landon claimed that he and Charli were still together and that they simply weren’t a very public-facing couple.

“If it’s authentic, you don’t have to post it,” Landon said. “I was still seeing her [Charli] all the time, […] but that’s probably why people thought that, because we weren’t as active on social media.”

For now, their relationship status isn’t exactly clear — but we’ll make sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto.