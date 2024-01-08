What happened to Dan and Lucy on TikTok? Viral couple announces break up 4 months after wedding

TikTok couple Dan and Lucy have shocked fans after Dan posted a video revealing they’d broken up, just months after getting married.

Dan Lawrence and Lucy Claire are a well-loved TikTok couple with over 950k followers on TikTok and 350k followers on Facebook.

The couple has been making TikTok videos for over four years, with videos including snippets of their life together with their 3-year-old daughter Harper. However, they’re most known for the pranks they pull on each other and trying out viral food hacks.

However, on January 7, Dan published a video on their Facebook page, telling fans he and Lucy had broken up, just five months after getting married.

Did Dan and Lucy from TikTok break up?

The couple got married on September 6, 2023, but Dan revealed in a Facebook video published on January 7 that they’d broken things off in November after five years together.

In the video, Dan is on the verge of tears as he tells viewers Lucy had ended their relationship.

He wrote in the comments: “Tuesday 14th November, my whole world ended.”

Dan went on to say that Lucy had broken up with him after saying she was no longer in love with him.

“This is a video that I thought I’d never have to make… But me and Lucy are over,” Dan said. “She’s ended it. She’s not happy.”

“We’ve been married… We’ve not even had the wedding video come through. We couldn’t even last until the wedding video. She’s not in love with me anymore.”

He went on to say that he believes that social media, their pranks, and just life itself took a toll on their relationship and ended up being “too much”.

“Now I don’t know what to do. I feel like I need to be strong for Harper, but… I just lost my wife,” he said.

DanLawrenceComedy/Instagram Dan and Lucy were married for two months before they broke up

With the clip being filmed in November, Dan said they still had to pretend things were okay between them as they had livestreams and other commitments they had to do together.

Thousands of people commented on the Facebook clip to show their support for Dan and Lucy.

One person said: “So sorry to hear this, hope you are both okay.”

Another person wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this. I realize there are two sides to every story, and I hope you’re both OK. There will be reasons on both sides no one is perfect but it doesn’t make it any less heartbreaking. So sorry.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken for you. I’ve followed you both for years and you both seem like such amazing people. I hope both of you, and Harper, can all be happy in the end,” a third person said.

Lucy has yet to comment on the breakup.