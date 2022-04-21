Starbucks barista reveals how she embarrasses annoying customers in viral TIkTok

A Starbucks barista is taking TikTok by storm after revealing the unique way she “embarasses” regular customers who get on her nerves.

Starbucks is one of the biggest mainstream coffee chains in the United States.

As such, it’s not unusual for most locations to see a huge influx of people every day who’ve gotta get their Frappe fix.

Of course, as with every establishment, most food/drink locales have their regulars who come in every day at a certain time to order their usual items.

However, not every barista at a chain as big as Starbucks is going to have every regular’s order on hand each time — something that TikToker ‘notlikeothergurlz’ couldn’t help but vent about on the viral video app.

The TikToker has stirred up a conversation on the platform after sharing how she deals with certain regulars who ask for their “usual,” without any further explanation.

“Saying, ‘Umm, and what is that?’ When my least favorite regular comes in and asks for the usual,” she captioned her video, showing herself behind the counter at Starbucks and wearing the chain’s signature green apron.

Other Sbux baristas are speaking out about their own “regulars” in the comments section, with one saying: “Humbling and embarrassing customers is my number one passion.”

“LMAO one time this lady goes, ‘the regular,’ and I’m like, ‘Umm sorry, not sure what you mean,'” another regaled. “She’s like, ‘You know me, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.'”

“With every customer, I don’t know what ‘the usual’ is until I like them enough to be like, ‘Getting the usual today (name)?'” another explained.

The TikToker responsible for sparking this viral convo has picked up quite a bit of viewership because of it, sparking some distaste for her from disgruntled commenters.

However, it doesn’t look like the critics are bringing her down, if her TikTok replying to the drama is anything to go by.

