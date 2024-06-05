TikTok model arrested for allegedly hacking ex’s phone & leaking new girlfriend’s photos

TikTok fitness model Stefi Cohen has been arrested for allegedly hacking her ex-boyfriend and leaking explicit photos of his current girlfriend.

Stefanie Cohen Magarici, better known as Stefi Cohen on TikTok and Instagram, is a multiple world-record-holding powerlifter and professional boxer with nearly two million followers across social media.

However, the influencer’s reign online may have come to a permanent end after Cohen was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police on four charges.

These included sexual cyber-harassment, offenses against computer users, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest without violence.

Miami-Dade Corrections Stefi Cohen’s mugshot after she was arrested in Miami.

The incident took place back in 2022 on March 21, with the arrest report obtained by NBC Miami alleging Cohen gained unauthorized access to her ex-boyfriend’s laptop by guessing “commonly used passwords” after it was left at her house.

She then hacked into his Apple iCloud account and discovered explicit photos of his current partner. The report claimed Cohen saved and redistributed these images via online group chats that the victim was a part of “with the purpose of exposing and humiliating her.”

When police approached Cohen, she resisted arrest. This included attempting to swipe at an officer’s feet with her leg and using her toes to dismantle the police vehicle’s locking system. Despite her best efforts, Cohen was booked into jail.

She has since been granted a $3,300 bond and is scheduled to appear again in court on June 27. While her Instagram account has now been made private, on a Miami news page’s post sharing news of her arrest, Cohen commented to defend herself and deny all allegations against her.

“Anyone can be falsely accused of a crime and arrested. These are only allegations from a vengeful [ex-boyfriend],” Cohen wrote. “Simply allegations and we will fight it all the way. Stay tuned!”