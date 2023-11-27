Cooper Noriega’s dad responds to alleged drug dealers’ arrest over son’s fatal overdose

TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s fatal overdose investigation is continuing as his alleged drug dealers have been arrested in relation to his death.

On June 9, 2022, Cooper Noriega was unexpectedly found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot at just 19 years old.

Authorities revealed that following December the TikTok star had died from an accidental drug overdose, but the case has been quiet since then.

On November 23, 2023, over a year after Noriega’s death, alleged drug dealers have been arrested in connection to his fatal overdose.

Instagram: cooper.noriega

Multiple arrests made in Cooper Noriega investigation

In a report from TMZ, the people who allegedly supplied Cooper with the drugs that caused his fatal overdose have been arrested. A man allegedly ran an illegal drug trafficking operation out of his Calabasas, California home.

One of his associates allegedly delivered fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to Cooper – causing his fatal overdose.

According to the report, the two dealers have been charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death among other charges.

Cooper Noriega’s dad responds to alleged drug dealer arrest

Cooper’s father Harold responded to the news of the arrest and posted a statement on social media on November 22.

“Treva, Parker, and I are so grateful to announce that after 17+ months of incredible work and collaboration with the DEA and Burbank Police Department, two of the individuals who are responsible for the death of our beautiful boy, Cooper Noriega from fentanyl poisoning, have been indicted and are being arraigned today in Federal Court,” he said.

He went on to explain that they’re happy that the alleged dealers will be held accountable and that they’ll share more information as it becomes available.

When they do, we will update this space, so keep it locked to Dexerto for more updates.