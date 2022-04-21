Charli D’Amelio collabs with Jordan Turpin on TikTok and fans are loving it

Charli D’Amelio & child abuse survivor Jordan Turpin have gone viral on TikTok, with fans delighted that the two social media stars finally got the chance to film together.

21-year-old Jordan Turpin was one of 13 siblings to survive the so-called “house of horrors” in California, where they were abused by parents David and Louise Turpin. In January 2018, Jordan managed to escape the house and call 911 on a deactivated cell phone, leading to the rescue of the rest of her siblings.

The story of the Turpin siblings stunned the world, with many describing Jordan as a hero after a 20/20 special documenting the story went viral in 2021.

Since then, she has built a substantial following on social media, particularly on TikTok where she has over 600,000 followers. Her bio reads: “I love helping others! Love to dance and write songs!”

In April, Jordan uploaded a video featuring herself and none other than TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, who is the most followed person on the entire app at the time of writing.

“Hey I had so much fun with you today thank you @charlidamelio,” she wrote in the caption of the clip, where the pair danced to Kesha’s song ‘Cannibal’ which still remains one of the app’s most iconic dances.

Charli also reposted the video to her own account, where it got over 1 million likes.

Fans were delighted to see that Jordan had gotten the chance to film with Charli, with one comment with over 5000 likes reading: “yay you finally met her! I saw on a video you love Charli and her family! You look so happy. Congratulations.”

“Omg I’m so proud you finally met her,” said another. Underneath Charli’s video, one fan wrote: “This is such a nice surprise Charli, so proud of Jordan.”

Charli remains the most-followed person on the entire app, though she was banned briefly on April 13 along with fellow influencers Bella Poarch and Addison Rae.