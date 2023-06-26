KSI stunned as new Prime flavor is “security protected” in stores

YouTube star KSI is shocked as the new Prime Hydration Strawberry Watermelon flavor is security protected in UK stores.

Prime Hydation has been a mega success so far. Since its launch in early 2022, demand for the beverage has been through the roof — flying off the shelves at an absurdly rapid pace.

Prime has even gotten itself tied up in some of the biggest sports in the world, notably sponsoring KSI’s boyhood football club Arsenal, partnering with the UFC — and more recently sponsoring their first athletes with UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

Article continues after ad

Following the newest Prime flavor debut in the UK, KSI has been left stunned as fans have shown their bottles with a “security protected” sticker on them.

KSI left stunned by “security protected” Prime Hydration

The Strawberry Watermelon flavor first hit shelves in the US earlier this year, but has only now become available for fans in the UK. The flavor was available first via the UK Prime website on June 19, where it completely sold out in less than 15 minutes.

On June 26, the Strawberry Watermelon flavor finally hit shelves exclusively in Tesco stores across the UK. However, some fans were baffled, as some bottles happened to have a “security protected” sticker on them — designed to deter shoplifters.

Article continues after ad

One fan tweeted a picture of them picking up two bottles from the shelves, which caught the eye of the main man himself KSI, who was shocked to see that a drink, let alone his own, was being security protected.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Never thought I’d see a drink have a “security protected” sticker on it,” he wrote in a tweet.

“We making history first drink with security my brother,” one fan reacted. “This isn’t anything new. I’ve seen this a few times haha,” another added.

Article continues after ad

KSI and Logan Paul continue to outdo themselves when it comes to Prime, with the brand soon expected to become the sponsor of FC Barcelona, one the world’s biggest football teams, according to reports.