KSI responds as South Park mocks Prime Hydration with new special

YouTube star KSI has reacted to South Park appearing to mock Prime Hydration in their upcoming special episode.

KSI and Logan Paul put their differences aside to come together and create Prime Hydration in early 2022. The once former rivals could’ve never anticipated what it’d become today, as just under two years on the brand has reached some major milestones.

In early November, the company revealed it had sold over 1 billion bottles to fans, and not only that, Logan Paul claimed that Prime’s internal revenue was over $1.2 billion in just 2023 alone.

As Prime continues to take over the market, the company has partnered with some of the biggest names in sports, where recently they signed one of the NFL’s most popular players in Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, it appears that South Park is going to be taking a dig at the two YouTubers and the Prime brand in a new special episode on Paramount+.

South Park parodies Prime Hydration in new episode

On December 18, fans began to spot advertisements promoting South Park’s newest episode, which is set to debut on Paramount+ on December 20.

One advertisement shows fan-favorite characters Kyle and Kenny holding a ‘Watermelon Strawberry’ “Cred” bottle that looks striking similar to that of Prime’s ‘Strawberry Watermelon’ flavor.

With hype beginning to pick up, it caught the attention of KSI himself, who was shocked, to say the least. “LMFAO NO WAY,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

Similarly, his fans were surprised too, although many noted that the writers are poking fun at Prime, rather than promoting it.

The advertisements for the episode are unmistakably catered to the kids in South Park, telling them to buy the product. Although it notes the beverage “isn’t suitable for children” — likely referencing backlash Prime has received over concerns about its safety for young people.