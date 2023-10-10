KSI & Logan Paul’s Prime will fuel you for less with big Amazon Prime Day sale

KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration and Prime Energy is on sale during Amazon’s October Prime Day deals. Here’s everything we know about what’s on sale and how to get them.

Launched back in 2022, Prime Hydration has taken the world by storm — selling millions of dollars worth of product since.

They’ve also launched various other products, including energy drinks and hydration powder.

Prime drink is having a sale during Amazon’s fall Prime Day deals, and here’s how to get them.

Prime Hydration

Prime Hydration deals during Amazon Prime day

Prime’s Amazon deals are absolutely phenomenal on hydration, with the best deal being the bundle with 48 sticks of Hydration+ Powder inside for just $48.99.



Here’s a list of Prime’s Hydration deals on Amazon:

Prime Energy Deals during Amazon Prime Day

Similar to the hydration deals, the more you buy the better price per drink you get. 12 packs are just $19.99, while 24 packs are just $10 more at $29.99. Both are much better than the gas station price of $2.50 a can.

Our favorite so far is Ice Pop, but the rest are pretty good too.

Neither of these include all of the flavors, with Energy Ice Pop being one of the main ones missing from the sale. Regardless, they’re selling at prices we haven’t seen before and come with free Prime shipping.

