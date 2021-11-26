xQc explains why Twitch viewers shouldn’t trust Hasan’s “dogs**t” dating advice

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained to his viewership how fellow streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker’s infamous dating advice is “dogs**t” and won’t work for them.



Hasan originally made his name on Twitch and YouTube with dating advice videos, which were given the nickname “Chadvice.”

The streamer still occasionally hosts “Chadvice” streams, where a group of selected panelists will dish out relationship guidance for those looking for some lessons on love.

xQc was streaming on November 25, when he explained to his audience why the advice Hasan deals out wouldn’t work in their day-to-day lives.

xQc slams Hasan’s dating advice

During the live stream, the former Overwatch pro went into detail about how the advice simply doesn’t work.

He said, “Hasan’s ‘chadvice’ doesn’t work, ever. Hasan’s advice on dating is dogs**t. The guy has the looks of a f**kin’ marble Greek God. It doesn’t matter. He could sit AFK, and eat a booger, and he’d land a date. He would f**k on the first date, going AFK on the date. So why the f**k would I care what he says or what he does when he doesn’t have to do s**t!”

xQc believed that due to Hasan’s “Greek God” appearance, he couldn’t have solid advice for the average person as most people don’t have his looks or stature.

Nevertheless, the “chadvice” continues to be a popular segment Hasan hosts, and the dishing out of advice will not cease.