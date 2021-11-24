Pokimane claps back at Hasan roasting her “sweaty” Mario Party maneuver

Twitch stars Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys were playing the new Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch when things got heated between the two influencers.

Playing Mario Party with friends can become quite a competitive venture, as the race to rack up the most amount of stars is both an exciting and frustrating affair.

The new Mario Party, Mario Party Superstars, has Nintendo fans playing retro stages and old-school mini-games as the title pays homage to the franchise’s best features from previous installments.

Streamers Hasan and Pokimane were playing Superstars in-person together when the two could help but throw around some smack-talk during the match.

Advertisement

Hasan and Pokimane battle over Mario Party

Pokimane and Hasan were joined by friends and fellow streamers AustinShow and Tubbo, and booted up a 4-player round of Mario Party Superstars.

Read More: Twitch streamer MOONMOON savagely roasted by frustrated Halo Infinite teammate

During Poki’s turn, she pulled up the map to get a better idea of where to head next. Hasan roasted her over the move and said, “Oh My God! Busting out the map. Dude, you are so sweaty dude! I’m so sorry for defeating you in the marketplace of Boomerang Fu.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The group of streamers had competed in the party game Boomerang Fu previous to loading up their Mario Party match.

Poki responded to Hasan’s diss and said, “Thoroughly defeating?! That’s funny. That’s what you consider playing noobs?! Noob-stomping is thoroughly defeating?! How much of an ego boost do you need? How bad do you need it, tell me!”

Advertisement

Read More: Disguised Toast returns to Twitch after leaving Facebook Gaming

The pair cracked up in laughter as the epic retort elicited a ton of laughs. The chat also blew up in laughs as Poki’s roast of Hasan was hilarious.

Hasan replied, “She’s gonna wax our a**es in all these f**kin’ mini-games now.”