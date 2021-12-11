Sykkuno explains why he will never do another Twitch subathon

Sykkuno admitted that he isn’t keen to do a massive Twitch subathon that could rival Ludwig’s anytime soon, claiming he doesn’t want to “juice out” the people who watch him.

At the end of September 2021, Sykkuno surprised fans by announcing his “first and last” Twitch subathon. It only lasted a day because subscriptions added mere seconds, prompting fans to jokingly call it a “scamathon.”

There’s a good chance he could break the all-time Twitch subscription record if he went all out and did a proper one. However, he admitted it’s not something he’s interested in doing anytime soon, and he explained why.

“I would just feel bad,” said Sykkuno. “If I do a sponsored stream and I’m getting money from a big company, I don’t feel bad about that. But I don’t want to juice out the people who watch me. I’m just glad they watch me. That’s all I care about.”

He explained that watching a sponsor even once would probably yield more money than a subathon. The best part, in his view, is that it wouldn’t be coming from his fan’s pockets, which said he’d “feel bad” about.

“It’s easier than streaming for a month or something, and [my fans] won’t have to pay for it. I feel less bad taking the money from a big company than the people within my community who watch my stream.”

It’s bittersweet news for fans who would love to see him stream around the clock, even if it means forking out a bit of cash.

However, Sykkuno is adamant that he has their best interests at heart, and it’s not something he wants to do.