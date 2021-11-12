Pokimane reveals how Uber driver saved her from old man following her home

Popular Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was waiting for an Uber to pick her up when she was accosted by an older man who tried to jump in her ride and follow her home.

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters and one of the internet’s most-watched female streamers overall. Boasting over 8 million Twitch followers, she has skyrocketed to online stardom, accruing a massive social media empire in the process.

Unfortunately for Pokimane, fame has its caveats; the streamer has detailed multiple instances of inappropriate behavior toward her due to her status as an internet star, even recording such moments during YouTube videos and live broadcasts.

However, one such instance occurred off-camera. The streamer opened up her November 4 Twitch broadcast with a hair-raising story of how a strange man tried to hop in her Uber and “accompany” her home.

Pokimane accosted by strange man while waiting for Uber

The streamer explained that she’d been waiting on an Uber to pick her up after a trip to the dentist when an older man approached her on the sidewalk and suddenly began asking her what languages she spoke.

A flustered Pokimane answered honestly: “English, French, and a little Arabic,” mentioning somewhere in the conversation that she was born in Morocco. The man answered her in French, detailing his own life story before asking her if she was a “belly dancer.”

The awkward moment didn’t end there; the man then asked her what she was doing on the sidewalk. When Pokimane answered that she was waiting on her Uber to go home, the man asked where “home” was.

After giving a vague answer, Pokimane’s Uber finally arrived — but before she could move, the strange man stepped between the streamer and her car, saying, “I’ll just accompany you home.”

Luckily, Pokimane’s Uber driver came to the rescue and opened up the door for her to make her escape. Crisis averted, Pokimane made it home safely, and had this bit of advice for anyone looking to chat up women on the sidewalk:

“Don’t ask a stranger where she lives. That’s weird. And then don’t ask to accompany her home. If a girl wants you to accompany her home, it will be made very clear.”