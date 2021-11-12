Pokimane left stunned after Twitch fan turns childhood toy into raunchy joke

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was left stunned after one viewer made a raunchy joke about her Bearbrick, forever changing the meaning of the collectible to her.

Pokimane’s Twitch chat has become somewhat of a meme over the last couple of years. She’s a Twitch star, but this has led to its fair share of problems when it comes to “simps” derailing conversation on broadcast.

Nothing is really off limits. Whether she buys a new skateboard for the background of her stream, or playing games, eventually a viewer will pipe up with something out-of-pocket.

This time, it was about her Bearbrick collectible.

“I’m sorry, I read something in chat and it really hurt my brain,” she said.

Bearbricks (or [email protected]) are a collectible toy made in Japan, which have become a ‘hypebeast’ staple in the last five years. They come in a wide range of designs, from superhero prints to flags, to just random text slapped on them.

So, of course someone had to make a raunchy joke about it.

“Someone said ‘wow I see you got a Bearbrick, that’s relatable because I’m bricked the f**k up,’” Pokimane explained, deadpan into the camera.

“Now I want to throw it in the trash. It was $300.”

In Poki’s eyes, the entire Bearbrick phenomenon is ruined ⁠— because she’s only going to think about that comment when she looks at her Space Invaders-themed toy.

“Every time I look at this poor bear, that’s what I’m going to think of. That’s so sad bro.”