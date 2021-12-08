Pokimane encourages “well-off” streamers not to play Activision Blizzard games

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys said that streamers who are “financially well-off” shouldn’t play Activision Blizzard titles.

Video game company Activision Blizzard has been involved in multiple controversies in 2021, highlighted by a lawsuit filed against them from the state of California.

Since then, the company has been publicly condemned by gaming figures like Xbox boss Phil Spencer and PlayStation chief Jim Ryan. The Game Awards also confirmed that no Activision Blizzard titles would appear during the award show.

Now, Twitch streamer Pokimane has shared why she believes fellow popular streamers should distance themselves from playing the company’s games.

Pokimane on Activision Blizzard controversy

During a stream on December 8, Pokimane outlined her feelings on streamers playing Activision Blizzard titles.

“I think if you are a financially well-off streamer, you just f**kin’ shouldn’t,” she stated. “However, I do understand that some people may be in a situation where their income is heavily based around a Blizzard game. But I think in that case, they should still be extremely vocal about how they’re against this if they are still gonna play their game.”

Poki herself hasn’t played any of the company’s games on stream since the lawsuit against them went public in July 2021.

While she encouraged successful streamers to stay away from Activision Blizzard titles, she also understands there are many small creators out there who can’t abandon the games so easily.

In those instances, though, she’d like to see streamers still be vocal in their criticisms of the Activision Blizzard’s actions.