Xbox boss “deeply disturbed” by Activision’s handling of Bobby Kotick allegations

Xbox boss Phil Spencer was disturbed by the latest allegations against Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and said that “all aspects” of their working partnership would be evaluated.

An email from Spencer to his Xbox staff was reviewed by Bloomberg which revealed the company’s current stance on the video game publisher. This comes on the heels of a damning report that said Kotick knew about sexual misconduct within Activision for years without disclosing it to the company.

The news left the Xbox head “deeply disturbed,” he said in the email. Xbox and Activision Blizzard are two of the biggest entities in the video game industry.

Though the two groups have been working together for decades, Spencer signaled his intent to make proactive changes in regard to Xbox’s relationship with Kotick’s company.

“This type of behavior has no place in our industry,” Spencer told his staff about the recent allegations against Activision Blizzard.

Xbox is “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments,” Spencer said. The longtime Xbox head and Microsoft’s gaming leadership were left “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions.”

In the hours following the WSJ report, Kotick released a statement calling the allegations “misleading.” Activision’s Board of Directors would later defend its CEO and said they were “confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention.”

This story is developing…