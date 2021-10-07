PewDiePie explains why Twitch leak isn’t actually a big deal

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg shared his opinion about the recent Twitch leak, claiming that it isn’t actually that big of a deal.

On October 6, Twitch was hacked, leaking everything from subscription coding, source code, and streamers’ incomes for all the world to see.

While many streamers have given their opinion on the situation, including Dr. Disrespect (who was famously kicked off of Twitch), PewDiePie has chimed in to give his two cents on the matter.

PewDiePie on Twitch leaks

PewDiePie was streaming on YouTube when he was asked about his opinion on the Twitch leaks, which revealed the income of all the platform’s top earners.

“Have I heard of the Twitch leak?” he responded. “I have, actually. Is it unethical to talk about the Twitch leak? I’m trying to think what I would feel like if other people talked about how much I was making. People do all the time, it doesn’t really change anything.”

Although PewDiePie did pause to wonder if it was ethical to talk about the numbers from the leak, he said that he doesn’t think it is that big of a deal if people know how much you make. Having been in the spotlight for many years now, he’s become used to the public knowing and talking about how much money he makes.

The stars of the leak, streamers Hasan and xQc, have mocked the leaks and the backlash that’s come from it, saying that the numbers were already public information and that nothing new has come from the data breach.