Viral TikTok Lamborghini car accident: What happened?

A viral TikTok from ‘mattfromhornblasters.com’ shows a woman rear-ending his Lamborghini, only for her to blame him for the accident. However, new footage shows he might not be as innocent as the original clip portrayed.

When you think of viral TikTok videos, one may picture trends like the milk crate challenge or viral pasta recipes. In the case of ‘mattfromhornblasters’, real name Matthew Heller, he may not have expected his Lamborghini crash to accomplish viral status.

Uploaded October 4, Heller showed that a woman driving an Audi rear-ended him as he stopped to turn into a gas station on the corner of an intersection.

Advertisement

The woman has since been identified as Maddy Gilsoul, and she has revealed that Matthew left evidence out of his video that shows he may be at fault for most of the damage made to her car.

Viral TikTok Lamborghini crash

Matt’s TikTok upload shows Maddy crashing into the rear end of his Lamborghini as he’s stopped to turn into the gas station. She then proceeded to get out of her car, screaming at him: “You did that to the front of my f**king car!”

Heller laughed at the woman, which made her ask what he thought was so funny. He replied: “Usually when you rear-end people, that’s not how this works.”

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane roasts YouTube Gaming after Valkyrae encourages Twitch stars to switch

“No, remember when I was at a red light? You run in front of me and hit my car,” Maddy explained. Matt asked her to move her car out of the road as he called the cops.

Gilsoul has uploaded her side of the story, showing Heller left out part of the incident in his viral video. She also showed a similar recording of the gas station’s security camera footage that she says proves Matt “ran in front of her,” and sideswiped the car just before almost striking a cyclist crossing the road.

Uploaded just a day after Matt’s, her video is captioned: “Goodbye to your reputation Matt I will be suing for defamation and slander.”

Advertisement

While Gilsoul may still be at fault for hitting his car in the rear, she’s claimed Heller may not be as innocent as the first viral video portrayed.

Matt hasn’t responded since her uploads, so we’ll have to wait and see where it goes from here.