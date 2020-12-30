Logo
PayMoneyWubby responds after third Twitch streaming ban

Published: 30/Dec/2020 5:25

by Brad Norton
PayMoneyWubby talking to the camera
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby

Comedic content creator ‘PayMoneyWubby’ has been hit with his third strike on Twitch, receiving yet another streaming ban for mysterious reasons before taking to Twitter to laugh it off, once again.

PayMoneyWubby has had a rough go of things on Twitch, and that’s putting it lightly. The streamer had already been banned twice over the past 13 months before receiving a third strike on December 29.

His previous dealings with the Amazon-owned platform were met with a great deal of confusion and frustration. From having his appeals ignored to mocking the platform and even threatening a move to Mixer, he’s been through the wringer.

Despite 11 months of ‘good behavior’ on the platform, PayMoneyWubby has now been blocked for a third time. Here’s what we know.

PayMoneyWubby streaming on Twitch
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby
PayMoneyWubby was closing in on 400,000 before his latest Twitch ban.

The latest Twitch ban came through on December 29 at roughly 8:40 PM PT.

No different from his last two dealings with Twitch, there’s currently no telling why his account was banned. However, various comments point towards some explicit content being the cause of this third strike.

Without any explanation yet again, the popular content creator took to Twitter almost immediately.

“How not Poggers of them,” he joked. His most recent punishment came a whole two days after his latest broadcast, according to fans.

Has PayMoneyWubby been permanently banned on Twitch?

As a result of his third consecutive strike on the platform, could PayMoneyWubby be well and truly done on Twitch? With how short a timeframe all three strikes came through, it’s entirely plausible that his account isn’t restored this time around.

“We keep a record of past violations,” the official Twitch guidelines state. “Multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.”

The more likely scenario is that Wubby simply appeals this strike, though Twitch has displayed a tendency of ignoring his cries for help in recent months.

A response is likely to follow up over the coming days, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more info as Wubby looks to get his Twitch account back.

Will Mr Beast ever quit making videos? YouTube star addresses future

Published: 30/Dec/2020 4:33

by Isaac McIntyre
MrBeast stares at the camera in a YouTube video.
YouTube: MrBeast

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed he has absolutely no plans to quit making YouTube videos ⁠— or sinking piles of money into them ⁠— any time soon, and says he believes the platform will “still be massive” well into the future.

MrBeast has become a name synonymous with YouTube in recent years. The cashed-up content creator has taken ‘giving’ to the next level, handing out $100k for gaming challenges, and paying fans to try his new burgers.

His rise on the platform has been meteoric in recent years. Donaldson really hit the big time in 2017, and has since flown to nearly 60 million followers across two channels in the last three years.

But is there an end of the YouTube road in sight for MrBeast?

Well, “definitely not,” says the content creator.

MrBeast robs home $50k gift
YouTube: MrBeast
MrBeast has his next ten years on YouTube mapped out in his head.

The internet celebrity has been uploading to YouTube for just over eight years now, and plans on being around for another ten “at least.” As long as YouTube stays big, he added, he’ll stick around making videos for his tens of millions of loyal fans.

“I think YouTube will still be massive in a decade… I’m never taking my foot off the gas,” the YouTube superstar said during a Twitter Q&A on Dec. 29. “Take my current projections, then apply them over 10 years. That’s what I think I’ll hit.”

⁠It certainly makes sense too. The YouTuber has gone on the record in the past saying he loves what he does ⁠— “I want to do this until the day I die,” he said back in Nov. 2019 ⁠—  and that doesn’t seem to have changed at all in 2020 either.

MrBeast - YouTube
YouTube: MrBeast
MrBeast makes no secret of the fact he absolutely loves his YouTube career.

And, as we head into the ‘20s, expect the videos to “get even crazier.”

“[MrBeast] is going to continue spending large amounts of money to up the production quality,” the YouTube star’s manager Reed Dushscher promised earlier this month. “I mean, he’s tweeted… he’s got all these huge, great ideas that cost $10 million. And he’s not wrong. He does.”

According to Forbes, business is good too; MrBeast earned a hefty slice of YouTube’s $211 million earnings this year, in a 30% jump from 2019.

If that’s the case, why would MrBeast ever want to pull the YouTube plug?