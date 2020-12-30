PayMoneyWubby responds after third Twitch streaming ban

Comedic content creator ‘PayMoneyWubby’ has been hit with his third strike on Twitch, receiving yet another streaming ban for mysterious reasons before taking to Twitter to laugh it off, once again.

PayMoneyWubby has had a rough go of things on Twitch, and that’s putting it lightly. The streamer had already been banned twice over the past 13 months before receiving a third strike on December 29.

His previous dealings with the Amazon-owned platform were met with a great deal of confusion and frustration. From having his appeals ignored to mocking the platform and even threatening a move to Mixer, he’s been through the wringer.

Despite 11 months of ‘good behavior’ on the platform, PayMoneyWubby has now been blocked for a third time. Here’s what we know.

The latest Twitch ban came through on December 29 at roughly 8:40 PM PT.

No different from his last two dealings with Twitch, there’s currently no telling why his account was banned. However, various comments point towards some explicit content being the cause of this third strike.

Without any explanation yet again, the popular content creator took to Twitter almost immediately.

“How not Poggers of them,” he joked. His most recent punishment came a whole two days after his latest broadcast, according to fans.

How not Poggers of them https://t.co/eA4K5uICQc — Wubby (@PaymoneyWubby) December 30, 2020

Has PayMoneyWubby been permanently banned on Twitch?

As a result of his third consecutive strike on the platform, could PayMoneyWubby be well and truly done on Twitch? With how short a timeframe all three strikes came through, it’s entirely plausible that his account isn’t restored this time around.

“We keep a record of past violations,” the official Twitch guidelines state. “Multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.”

The more likely scenario is that Wubby simply appeals this strike, though Twitch has displayed a tendency of ignoring his cries for help in recent months.

A response is likely to follow up over the coming days, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more info as Wubby looks to get his Twitch account back.