 xQc's hit with bizarre DMCA strike on Twitter for his own clip from a year ago - Dexerto
xQc’s hit with bizarre DMCA strike on Twitter for his own clip from a year ago

Published: 29/Dec/2020 10:14

by Connor Bennett
Screenshot of xQc sat by a christmas tree in a green hoodie with the Twitter logo
Twitch: xQc/Twitter

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed how he had his Twitter account locked due to a DMCA strike on a year-old clip from his own stream. 

Content creators have always skirted the rules around copyrighted music, images, and video for the longest time, but in recent months, some companies have been stepping up their game and taking charge.

This has led to a raft of issues for creators through DMCA strikes – the Digital Millennium Copyright Act – which can, ultimately, see them lose their accounts and face incredibly high fines. 

Some creators, especially on Twitch, have deleted their backlog of old content to avoid any DMCA strikes on their channels – to the dismay of many fans. But, in the case of xQc, he had his Twitter account struck down for an old 10-second long clip. 

xQc returns to Twitch after ban
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc is never one to shy away from giving his opinion on things.

The Luminosity Gaming member revealed that he’d had his Twitter account locked on December 29, tweeting out an image that showed the social media platform dishing out their punishment. 

“DMCA for a year+ old 10s clip from my own stream. Wonderful and well thought out system! Next stop? Jail!” the former Overwatch World Cup MVP captioned his post, in his trademark all caps style, of course. 

Many fans quickly replied with their concerns about him potentially losing his account and suffering a bigger backlash, with fellow Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys saying she’ll see him there. 

Pokimane was hit with a DMCA strike on Twitter recently herself because she tweeted “I love girls” as well as a TikTok to the song ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat. 

It could well be the case that these strikes have come through false claims – someone just wanting to troll creators – but there’s no way of knowing for certain unless the streamers reveal it themselves. Either way, it can be a long process to get rid of a DMCA strike on your name, so, they’ll have to be careful moving forward.

Pokimane reveals how bizarre TikTok strike locked her Twitter account

Published: 29/Dec/2020 6:16 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 6:38

by Brad Norton
Pokimane confused
YouTube: Pokimane / Twitter

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys had her Twitter account locked momentarily and the explanation behind it all has left everyone scratching their heads.

The internet’s biggest content creators are constantly having to watch what they post online. A brief snippet of a song while walking down a random street could be enough to get their Twitch account taken down, for instance.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) has long been a touchy subject on both Twitch and YouTube, though the controversy spreads much further across social media. Now, Pokimane is the latest to be struck down as this time, her Twitter account was caught out..

While a handful of tweets were made back in January, a DMCA strike came through almost 12 months later. Her Twitter account was locked without warning, but now we know exactly why.

@pokisay so 💞♬ Say So – Doja Cat

A warning message came through to her Twitter account as a result of the temporary block. Alongside this standard DMCA outline, an email soon followed up linking the exact tweets in question.

“My Twitter account got locked because I tweeted ‘I love girls’ and did a TikTok,” she said on December 28. The first issue seemingly had nothing to do with material under copyright; it’s the TikTok that appeared to have flagged her account.

The January 11 upload was a simple video of Pokimane dancing along to Doja Cat’s ‘Say So. It became a huge trend at the start of the year. She was just the latest in a long list of influencers to put her spin on it.

This video has since been removed from the platform, almost 12 months after the fact. In order to unlock her account, all Pokimane had to do was “review Twitter’s Copyright Policy.”

Moments later and her presence on the social media network was restored.

Pokimane Twitter
Twitter: Pokimanelol
The original post has already been taken down from Pokimane’s Twitter.

If multiple DMCA strikes take down her account again in the near future, she could be looking at a proper suspension or even a ban. That’s the extreme end of things, though. What’s more likely is that nothing further comes as a result of this lone strike.

Given how this only just came through for a TikTok uploaded back in January, however, it’s safe to assume Pokimane – along with countless other influencers – will all be taking a look back. Essentially any snippet of material under copyright must be removed across the board.