How to watch Bella Poarch’s ‘Inferno’ music video ft. TommyInnit, Adin Ross & Ludwig

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch is set to release her new song ‘Inferno’ on August 13. Here’s how you can see it for yourself!

Bella has blown up on the app as of late. Her quirky rendition of Millie B’s ‘M to the B’ amassed over 50 million likes on TikTok, becoming one of the most liked videos on the platform. The singer has 78.2 million followers, as well as a deal with A3 artists.

Bella’s debut offering, ‘Build a B**ch,’ currently stands over 267 million views. The song earned praise from fans for being a ‘Feminist’ anthem. Social media sensations such as Bretman Rock, Mia Khalifa and Valkyrae all guest-starred in the video.

Fans even speculated about a possible BLACKPINK collab, after the star was spotted hanging out with members Rosé and Jennie.

After teasing new single ‘Inferno’ on Twitter, Bella announced that the video will be released on August 13. The clip reveals another array of guest stars, including the likes of Adin Ross, Ludwig and Tommyinnit.

A snippet of the song has already been made available on TikTok, and has been used in over 167,000 videos so far.

The lyrics tease a sultry song all about unleashing your dark side. “I’m the reason why hell’s so hot,” Bella boasts.

How can I watch Bella Poarch’s Inferno music video?

Even though the video for ‘Inferno’ won’t be released until August 13, you can still set a reminder on YouTube. Clicking on the bell icon will make sure you’re notified as soon as it drops! In the US, the video is set to be released at 10PM PST/ 1AM EST / 6AM BST / 7AM CEST. Depending on where you are in the world, the link should display your local time.

You can also pre-add the single to Spotify and Apple Music before it comes out.