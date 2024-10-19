What’s the ‘And then I go and spoil it all’ TikTok trend?

The ‘And then I go and spoil it all’ trend is going viral on TikTok, amassing millions of likes and views across the app using a clip of Jennifer Lawrence singing from the 2015 movie, Joy.

In the film, Jennifer sings a famous line from the song ‘Somethin’ Stupid’ by Frank and Nancy Sinatra: “And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like ‘I love you.'”

On TikTok, users are remixing this sound, but instead of ending the line with “I love you,” they overlay text describing something ‘stupid’ they would say that could potentially ‘spoil it all’ in a relationship.

This twist on the song has resonated with content creators, who shared their examples of relationship faux pas. For instance, actress Lili Reinhart joined the trend by ‘spoiling it all’ with the text, “I’m too tired – let’s go home,” poking fun at an all-too-relatable moment.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s take has gone viral with over 22.4 million views and 4 million likes. In her video, she says “That’s that me espresso,” referencing her popular track ‘Espresso.’

TikToker Mirta Miler took a cheekier approach, suggesting a relationship misstep with, “Did you call her pretty too?” Her video has garnered over 2.7 million views.

These clever, often self-deprecating responses are a big part of why the trend has attracted so much attention, with many other users jumping in to share their own ‘spoiling’ moments.

The trend has drawn in major stars and influencers such as Pokimane, Laufey, and Drew Barrymore, with videos racking up millions of likes and views. As more creators put their spin on the sound, the trend is spreading rapidly across the platform.

This is just one of the many TikTok trends that have gone viral in October, joining the ranks of the hilarious interpretive dance craze and the ‘in da clerb we all fam’ sound trend.