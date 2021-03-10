Joshua Bassett slams Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter rumors - Dexerto

Joshua Bassett rubbished claims a love triangle exists between him, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter after months of rumors, speculation, and references in lyrics and interviews.

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo were rumored to be dating but reportedly broke up after Olivia posted a picture wearing a t-shirt that said “dump him” after Joshua was spotted on a date with Sabrina.

It sparked an apparent love-triangle feud that snowballed when Olivia released her debut single ‘Drivers License.’ It sounds a lot like a heartbreak anthem, and the lyrics seemingly tell her side of the story. In the first verse, she says, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt.”

Sabrina released her single, ‘Skin,’ about a month later, and it appears she referred to that lyric. “Maybe we could’ve been friends if I met you in another life. Maybe then we could pretend there’s no gravity in the words we write. Maybe you didn’t mean it. Maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” she says.

Then, to make matters worse, Joshua was tricked into picking between the songs during a recent interview with PopBuzz. He chose ‘Drivers License,’ which made some fans happy, but — of course — left others furious.

However, in a separate interview with ET Canada, he was asked about whether the song was about him, and he played it down, saying, “There’s no response to be made. All I will say is, you know, that’s her story to tell. Whatever the song is to her is her thing to tell, so I’ll let her do that.”

He also played down the drama and urged fans to appreciate both artists and their songs. “I hope people don’t forget the value that her and Sabrina bring to the world outside the drama. I hope people will look at the depth of who they are instead of just the surface-level gossip.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 1:57 and 2:37.

Joshua did an excellent job of diffusing the situation, but fans are still convinced there’s more to it between the lines.

We’ll have to wait and see if Olivia and Sabrina add more fuel to the fire or whether they’ll bury the hatchet once and for all.