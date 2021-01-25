Logo
Sabrina Carpenter denies new song is Olivia Rodrigo ‘Drivers License’ diss track

Published: 25/Jan/2021 13:01 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 13:02

by Alice Hearing
Sabrina Carpenter has responded after she was accused of writing a “diss track” about Olivia Rodrigo, the singer of viral TikTok hit Drivers License.

Drivers License by Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo, broke records last week for becoming the fastest song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. It was quite literally an overnight sensation, racking up over 9 million views within the space of just a few days.

Actress Sabrina Carpenter, who also became famous on Disney, then brought out her own track called Skin on Friday, January 22, but many people viewed the lyrics as shade toward Olivia Rodrigo.

Drivers License is thought to be about Olivia Rodrigo’s own relationships, and therefore widely considered to be about her fellow High School Musical: The Series cast member Joshua Bassett, who has also been linked to Carpenter.

Rodrigo’s song features the lyrics, “and you’re probably with that blonde girl/ who always made me doubt/ she’s so much older than me/ she’s everything I’m insecure about.” Meanwhile, Carpenter’s single Skin has the lyrics: “maybe you didn’t mean it/ maybe blonde was the only rhyme” and “you can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he’s on mine,”

After staying silent on the issue, Sabrina has now spoken out on Instagram to explain why her song is not actually a diss track on Olivia. In a caption, she wrote “Thank you to everyone who has listened to Skin, especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what I was trying to get across.

“I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past.

“People can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. The song isn’t calling out one single person. Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year. It also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing.”

To end with, she added, “I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way.”

Twitch streamer LosPollosTV defends decision to not refund accidental $350 donation

Published: 25/Jan/2021 12:57

by Connor Bennett
Popular Twitch streamer Louis ‘LosPollosTV’ Sammartino has defended his decision to not refund a donator who claimed their $350 donation was a mistake, and that they meant $3.50.

For many Twitch viewers, just tuning into their favorite streamer and interacting in chat is their way of showing support, but plenty of others dig into their pockets and pay for the content. 

That can be through a normal Twitch sub, a Twitch Prime sub, or with a donation or two through sites like streamlabs. However, the latter also gives trolls a chance to try and profit off a streamer, either through chargebacks on their donation or getting a refund.

During his January 24 stream, LosPollosTV received a $350 donation that the donator claimed was accidental, and should have only been $3.50, and asked for a refund. LosPollos denied a refund and came under fire for doing so, but he defended his decision to do so, saying that it wasn’t a mistake. 

“You want to pay for the fees, give me the fee money and I’ll give your f**king s**t back,” LosPollos said, defending his decision to deny the refund. 

When a donator asks for a refund or begins a chargeback on their card, it can come at the cost of the streamer, leaving them out of pocket. Thus, it’s become quite the scam for some who pray on the streamer’s generosity to give back the cash. 

“I’ve been a nice guy about this too many times, I don’t care anymore. It literally says all donations are nonrefundable, what’s up?” Louis added. “Are you trying to sue, what’s up? I’m sick of this s**t. This literally happened last week.”

After his chat filled up with some calling him a scammer, and others calling out the donation as a scam, the streamer continued on defending himself, noting how many confirmation steps you have to go through to actually make a donation.

“I’ll deal with this. I don’t care about the money, I don’t need the money, it just pisses me off. It’s a donation, no one has to donate,” he said.

“It’s just like, why do people do this, and then I’m seeing people spam in the chat ‘you’re a scammer’. Dudes are calling me a scammer, I did nothing. I’m sitting here streaming, a dude gives me $350 and I’m like oh s**t, thanks bro, and f**king 10 minutes later he’s like ‘I didn’t mean to do that. The f**k?” Louis added, noting that similar situations have been happening to him for a long time. 

In terms of dealing with it, LosPollos flipped the situation and said he was going to give away $50 to seven lucky subscribers, which, if you do the math, is $350.

Maybe he’ll refund it behind the scenes, but it should serve as a warning to anyone who tries to pull the donation refund on a streamer, you might not get your way.