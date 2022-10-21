Dixie D’Amelio opens up about new health condition diagnosis

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, and has opened up about her experience.

21-year-old Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, with over 57 million followers on the platform. She’s well known for her videos on the app, as well as her music career, having released a number of singles, and a 2022 album.

In an Instagram Live in October, Dixie opened up about a condition she was recently diagnosed with; Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, also known as PMDD.

“I wasn’t feeling great and not really sure why,” she told fans. “I recently got diagnosed with this thing called PMDD, which is Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder. It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life.”

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are the most famous sisters on TikTok.

“I didn’t realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week. But it really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships and just who I am as a person, and my anxiety.”

According to the Office on Women’s Health, “Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a health problem that is similar to premenstrual syndrome (PMS) but is more serious. PMDD causes severe irritability, depression, or anxiety in the week or two before your period starts. Symptoms usually go away two to three days after your period starts.”

Dixie explained that she’s been dealing with this every month for the past seven years, and went on to add, “I’m very happy that I know what’s wrong, because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions.”

The star is currently featuring alongside her sister, Charli, and parents, Heidi and Marc, in the second season of their reality show, ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ on Hulu.