TikTok star Noah Beck reveals split from Dixie D’Amelio

Reigning as one of TikTok biggest creators, Noah Beck has revealed that his relationship with fellow TikToker Dixie D’Amelio has ended.

TikTok has introduced viewers to a roster of acclaimed creators over the years. The home of influencers like Addison Rae and Charlie D’Amelio, Noah Beck has also found immense success on the viral video app.

Initially chasing down a career in soccer, Beck made the transition to content creation in 2020. Through his videos, Beck eventually formed a romantic relationship with fellow TikTok megastar Dixie D’Amelio and the internet has been obsessed with the pair.

Now, Beck has given fans a glimpse into his personal life, as he appears to have broken up with D’Amelio after months of silence on the topic.

Noah Beck confirms breakup with TikToker Dixie D’Amelio

On the latest episode of the Put A Sock In It podcast, Beck was asked by co-host Larri ‘Larray’ Merritt about his current romantic situation.

“I mean what are your thoughts on dating? How do you feel?” Larray questioned. Though Beck or D’Amelio haven’t posted publicly about their split, Larray followed up to Beck’s hesitance to answer: “I mean isn’t it public now?”

Responding by saying “ish”, Beck then explained that “I’m living alone right now. I got a new place by myself. I too feel like I’m content at home, sometimes.”

Timestamp of 5:20

“After a long day of work, some of my favorite things to look forward is literally like ordering Uber Eats. Or going to like pick up some food, bringing it back and sitting on my couch, watching a comfort show,” added Beck.

With Beck hinting he is single-“ish”, it’s possible that the TikToker is back on the dating scene.

Dixie D’Amelio shared her perspective on her Hulu/Disney+ show, The D’Amelio Show. “Right now, I think there’s too many feelings, and, like, I don’t know. It’s very complicated,” D’Amelio clarified in the show’s third episode.

Noah Beck was previously seen at the Sidemen charity match, showing praise for streamers such as IShowSpeed.