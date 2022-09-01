Noah Beck responds to Dixie D’Amelio breakup rumors

TikTok star Noah Beck has responded to yet another round of rumors that he’s broken up with fellow influencer Dixie D’Amelio.

TikTokers Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck first started dating in 2020, much to the delight of many fans who love seeing the pair together.

However, the pair have been subject to a number of breakup rumors since they got together, with the couple’s apparent lack of joint social media activity often prompting speculation among fans and viewers.

In August, Brianna Chickenfry had to deny a rumor that Noah was “all over” her at Bryce Hall’s birthday party, saying that neither of them were even at that party in the first place.

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Fix, Noah has responded to the latest claims that he and Dixie are no longer together — and it seems like fans of the couple have nothing to worry about.

“We’re off the internet,” he said. “We love each other, and it’s just like, we realized that our relationship is better when it’s not really in the public eye.”

Topic starts at 0:26

This isn’t the first time Dixie and Noah have explained why they’re trying to keep their relationship offline. In June, Dixie said that the decision to keep their love life out of the public eye is “so much healthier for both of our mental health,” and added: “Our relationship is better. It’s just so much more fun when you’re not worrying, ‘Oh my god, wait. You need to like my picture right now’ or because people are saying that we hate each other because we didn’t do this or whatever.”

Although this almost certainly won’t be the last time rumors about the fan-favorite couple circulate, it seems as though the pair are still going strong behind the scenes.