Nikocado Avocado reveals the reason he won’t be eating MrBeast Burger

Popular mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado is no longer ordering from MrBeast Burger after fellow influencer MoistCr1TiKaL scored a limited-time partnership with the fast food chain.

For those out of the loop, there’s some ongoing drama happening between YouTubers ‘Nikocado Avocado’ and ‘MoistCr1TiKaL,’ which began after Moist published a video expressing concern for Nikocado’s physical health.

These concerns have been echoed across the internet after the YouTuber claimed he was disabled due to broken ribs, and now makes his mukbang videos — videos where content creators eat a wide assortment of food — in his bed, and often uploads thumbnails wearing a sleep apnea device.

Nikocado quickly hit back at MoistCr1TiKaL’s video, taking issue with Moist’s comments about his appearance and claiming that he was receiving hateful comments as a result of the upload.

MoistCr1TiKaL partners with MrBeast Burger for “Moist Melt” sandwich

Nearly two weeks later, MoistCr1TiKaL partnered up with MrBeast Burger (a restaurant opened up by popular influencer MrBeast) to unleash his very own “Moist Cheese” melted sandwich at the fast food restaurant for a limited time.

To celebrate, MoistCr1TiKaL uploaded a mukbang video alongside two of his buddies to chow down on a selection of MrBeast Burger items… but this very video is why Nikocado claims he won’t support MrBeast’s business.

We partnered with @MoistCr1TiKaL and just dropped a Moist Melt!!!! Available at all 1,000 Beast Burger locations!!! GO ORDER IT I WANT TO KNOW IF YOU LIKE IT pic.twitter.com/akSKiV9rSV — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 13, 2021

Nikocado Avocado explains why he won’t order from MrBeast Burger

“I’ll never forget, he’s like, ‘You’re overeating and promoting obesity, you’re eating junk food, I would say that to any skinny person, too,'” Nikocado said in a response video. “Well say it to yourself, as you sit there with … thirteen cheeseburgers! You hypocrite!”

“I am not gonna order Mr Boosta Boost,” he continued, poking fun at the name of the YouTuber’s food chain. While Nikocado ordered from the restaurant some time before Moist’s partnership, it doesn’t look like he’s interested in supporting the business after Moist’s involvement with it.

(Topic begins at 1:33)

Thus far, neither Moist nor MrBeast have responded to Nikocado’s statements, leaving fans wondering if the beef has been put to rest or if they’re merely waiting on the next installment of this unexpected saga of internet drama.