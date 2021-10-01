Nikocado Avacado heath concerns grow and fans are worried

YouTuber and popular mukbanger Nicholas “Nikocado Avacado” Perry has drawn some attention for his increasingly extreme eating videos.

Nikocado Avacado has grown a massive following on YouTube, with his main channel surpassing 2.6 million subscribers and over 800k on his secondary channel. He’s become popular through his daily mukabang video uploads, where he eats tons of food on camera.

Nikocado has had some drama on YouTube in the past, but now many are worried about him after a recent health scare.

Nikocado Avacado health concerns

The new drama surrounding Nikocado revolves around his recent video uploads, which have increasingly raised worry from his fans about his health.

Many of his recent videos are titled “My New Diet As A Disabled Person”, which stem from broken ribs he was recovering from. He can also be seen wearing a breathing apparatus, which he claims he’s always had.

One of the videos is even titled “I keep gaining weight & now I don’t care anymore.” In that video Nick says, “People are saying, ‘Nick, you’re gonna die, you’re eating so unhealthy’, this is healthy because I balance it out… And, I know I turn 30 in five months, I’m doing this for a couple more years. I’m thinking 35 should be the new place. The new like, okay, now it’s time to stop.”

These uploads have lead other YouTubers to comment on Nikocado’s situation. MoistCr1tical made a video titled “This YouTuber Is Killing Himself For Views“, which garnered over 4 million views in just one day.

Another YouTuber Mutahar, from Some Ordinary Gamers channel, shared his concern over Nikocado’s recent videos on Twitter saying, “Homie is gonna be dead in a couple years and it’s just sad. That said this guy had plenty of chances to get his shit together and I don’t feel sorry at all.”

Homie is gonna be dead in a couple years and it’s just sad. That said this guy had plenty of chances to get his shit together and I don’t feel sorry at all. pic.twitter.com/j77JtEbnD0 — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) October 1, 2021

Hopefully, the YouTuber can find a way to be healthy while still creating content he enjoys.