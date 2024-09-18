Nikocado Avocado confuses fans by claiming he never really lost weight

Nikocado Avocado is throwing viewers for a major loop after uploading a TikTok video hitting out at his “stupid” fans for believing he actually lost weight.

Nikocado Avocado is a popular mukbang YouTuber who drew concern from fans due to his weight gain.

However, on September 7, 2024, the influencer dropped jaws across the net by revealing he’d secretly lost 250 pounds over the last two years, claiming his previous videos had been pre-recorded as a “social experiment.”

The news drew shocked reactions from users all over social media, many of whom applauded Nikocado for his “incredible” weight loss and “genius” content strategy.

Now, though, viewers aren’t sure what to believe. On September 17, Nikocado uploaded a video to TikTok where he was once again at a heavier weight, claiming that he’d made the entire thing up.

“Who in their right mind does a social experiment gaining 250 pounds for five years in a row?” the YouTuber exclaimed. “Y’all are so stupid. See this double chin? Yes, I ‘acted this out’ for five years in a row. For what – for clicks?”

“I’m scared for society, actually,” he continued. “Okay? I’m a little afraid. Y’all need to go to school. Learn something! Think outside the box. Don’t believe everything you’re told, including from me.”

The video left fans even more confused than before, with many unsure if his latest video was pre-recorded before his weight loss or if they’d actually all been duped.

“I give up,” one user commented.

“What is happening right now?” another asked.

“Maybe he has a twin?” another speculated.

“I don’t know what to believe anymore, is my mom even my mom?” yet another joked.

Still others are pointing toward a TikTok that Nikocado uploaded a week prior to his latest post, where he took part in the Apple Dance trend that went viral on the app in July 2024, noting that he couldn’t have taken part in the recent trend if it really was pre-recorded years ago.

But Nikocado is claiming otherwise, asking viewers in a comment to, “Look closely at the background and the edges of my face.”

Since the YouTuebr admitted that his weight gain was merely a social experiment, many fans are left genuinely torn on whether or not he’s once again pulling the wool over their eyes.

For now, it’s unclear, as he hasn’t uploaded on YouTube in 11 days and even posted a video to his Instagram stories showing him at his previous weight over the last 24 hours.